Somnus is reconsidering his Dota 2 retirement after Messi’s fairytale run at 2022 World Cup

Dota 2 The International can be considered as game’s World Cup. The best players from around the world gather for a chance to lift the Aegis of Champions, but Lu “Somnus” Yao was dealt the short end of the stick at TI11.

Due to health issues, four Royal Never Give Up (RNG) stars had to play from isolation, and Somnus’ team bid a quick farewell to the tournament after a great start. Following the event, Somnus announced his retirement, but he has been having second thoughts after watching Lionel Messi in the 2022 World Cup.

“Seeing Messi win the championship is inspirational and touching,” Somnus said on Weibo. “Messi only fulfilled his dream at the age of 35, and after watching Messi, I do want to return to competing.”

After expressing his desire to return to the Dota Pro Circuit, Somnus contacted Hu “kaka” Liangzhi, asking whether he had any plans for the new season. The two played together in RNG, and kaka told Somnus he would be down to join a team alongside him.

Somnus asked kaka about did he have a job in the upcoming season in stream. And kaka said he will follow Somnus’ arrangement. Then Somnus said that they can find a team to join together. kaka said sure no problem, he said he definitely will listen to Somnus about that — CN Dota In A Nutshell (@Tr1H4rd3rDota2) December 21, 2022

Considering Wang “Ame” Chunyu also decided to take a break after the last season, fans have been speculating about the legendary PSG.LGD roster coming back together. From 2018 to 2020, LGD consisted of Ame, Somnus, Chalice, fy, and xNova.

This iteration of LGD was one of the most dominant Dota 2 squads of the time, achieving multiple top-three finishes at TI during their time together. Given the level of friendship within their team, they were also one of the fan favorites of every event, and their potential return would be more than enough to increase the viewer count of the Chinese DPC.