Can the Netherlands stop Leo Messi’s Argentina at the 2022 World Cup? FIFA 23 makes a prediction

It’s World Cup quarterfinal time in Qatar. The second match on the day brings together old rivals as the Netherlands will attempt to deprive Lionel Messi of the chance to win the World Cup for Argentina in what is likely his final opportunity. Messi’s presence might sway most observers into thinking Argentina has the upper hand in this quarterfinal clash, but FIFA 23 might have something to say about that.

We went through the in-game player ratings for both nations to see if one has a clear advantage over the other. We’ve reached a stage in the tournament where that’s becoming more and more unlikely, but you never know how FIFA 23 can surprise you.

We took the starting lineups the Netherlands and Argentina used in their round of 16 victories over the USA and Australia, respectively. Only FUT World Cup Player items are eligible for this comparison. Here’s how the numbers look.

Netherlands FIFA 23 World Cup player ratings

GK: Andries Noppert – 75 OVR

RB: Denzel Dumphries – 83 OVR

CB: Virgil Van Dijk – 90 OVR

CB: Jurriën Timber – 81 OVR

CB: Nathan Aké – 80 OVR

LB: Daley Blind – 81 OVR

CM: Marten de Roon – 81 OVR

CM: Frenkie de Jong – 87 OVR

CAM: Davy Klaassen – 81 OVR

ST: Memphis Depay – 85 OVR

ST: Cody Gakpo – 84 OVR

Argentina FIFA 23 World Cup player ratings

GK: Emiliano Martínez – 84 OVR

RB: Nahuel Molina – 80 OVR

CB: Cristian Romero – 84 OVR

CB: Nicolás Otamendi – 82 OVR

LB: Marcos Acuña – 85 OVR

CM: Rodrigo De Paul – 84 OVR

CM: Enzo Fernandez – 78 OVR

CM: Alexis Mac Allister – 79 OVR

RW: Lionel Messi – 91 OVR

LW: Alejandro Gómez – 84 OVR

ST: Julián Alvarez – 78 OVR

This is one of the more curious FIFA 23 comparisons we’ve done this World Cup. While we can say that the Netherlands and Argentina are relatively equal in quality, these squads’ strengths and weaknesses are night and day. Argentina has a huge advantage at goalkeeper and on the wings, while the Netherlands has much better strikers and doesn’t use wingers at all, instead going to their strong full-backs for width.

FIFA 23 says the crucial battle in central midfield will be won by the Dutch. With the above factors canceling each other out, FIFA 23 predicts that the trio of de Roon, de Jong, and Klaassen will lead to a European triumph and an end to Leo Messi’s World Cup dream. When you have a player of the highest standard like Messi, though, numbers don’t always tell the full story.