Solo denies 9Pandas Dota 2 will disband but confirms 2024 will be his ‘last dance’

The Dota 2 world has been shaking with rumors of 9Pandas disbanding after their disappointing run at The International 2023, and amid all the speculation, team captain Solo released a video message to address the fans’ concerns and shed light on the team’s plans today.

Solo kicked off the Oct. 1 recording by acknowledging the ongoing rumors as both the team and the player have been getting bombarded with questions.

“The team is OK… and we’ve been resting after The International,” Solo explained to curious Dota 2 viewers. “We’re yet to discuss our future plans [for the roster], and you’ll be the first to hear the news. Don’t worry.”

The Last Dance 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XSy1MDPAsw — 9Pandas Esports (@9pandasgg) November 1, 2023

After denying the rumors of an immediate roster disbandment, Solo then outlined his intentions for the impending 2024 Dota 2 season. The veteran captain revealed the upcoming year would mark his “last dance,” although he remained uncertain about whether he would continue with the team as a player or transition into a coaching role.

If Solo moves to the coaching position, 9Pandas will have to search for a position five player. Despite attending all the Majors in 2023 and securing a top-six placement at Riyadh Masters 2023, the team’s performance had been inconsistent last year.

The lack of stability in their gameplay eventually caught up with 9Pandas at TI 2023, where they exited the tournament early in the main event despite starting in the upper bracket. Arguably, 9Pandas had the toughest potential main draw as the team faced LGD first and Gaimin Gladiators, two teams that would finish the event in the top four.

With the DPC getting the axe, Dota 2 teams are working against a timer they aren’t familiar with. ESL already has a LAN event planned in December, so Dota 2 squads are racing to complete their rosters before the regional qualifiers.