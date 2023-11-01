Solo denies 9Pandas Dota 2 will disband but confirms 2024 will be his ‘last dance’

He took it personally.

Solo with 9Pandas at TI 2023.
Image via Valve

The Dota 2 world has been shaking with rumors of 9Pandas disbanding after their disappointing run at The International 2023, and amid all the speculation, team captain Solo released a video message to address the fans’ concerns and shed light on the team’s plans today.

Solo kicked off the Oct. 1 recording by acknowledging the ongoing rumors as both the team and the player have been getting bombarded with questions.

“The team is OK… and we’ve been resting after The International,” Solo explained to curious Dota 2 viewers. “We’re yet to discuss our future plans [for the roster], and you’ll be the first to hear the news. Don’t worry.”

After denying the rumors of an immediate roster disbandment, Solo then outlined his intentions for the impending 2024 Dota 2 season. The veteran captain revealed the upcoming year would mark his “last dance,” although he remained uncertain about whether he would continue with the team as a player or transition into a coaching role.

If Solo moves to the coaching position, 9Pandas will have to search for a position five player. Despite attending all the Majors in 2023 and securing a top-six placement at Riyadh Masters 2023, the team’s performance had been inconsistent last year.

The lack of stability in their gameplay eventually caught up with 9Pandas at TI 2023, where they exited the tournament early in the main event despite starting in the upper bracket. Arguably, 9Pandas had the toughest potential main draw as the team faced LGD first and Gaimin Gladiators, two teams that would finish the event in the top four.

Related

Team Liquid kicks off the WEU Dota 2 roster shuffle as star player steps down
Taiga dissolves bad Dota 2 rumors, discusses his battle with addiction

With the DPC getting the axeDota 2 teams are working against a timer they aren’t familiar with. ESL already has a LAN event planned in December, so Dota 2 squads are racing to complete their rosters before the regional qualifiers.

Author

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.

Latest Articles