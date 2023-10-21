9Pandas get surprising penalty at TI 2023 after failing to hit timings outside of Dota 2

Playing Dota 2 isn’t the only responsibility of professional players participating in The International. Failing to meet certain requirements can lead to penalties, as 9Pandas discovered when they were handed a drafting penalty for arriving late at media day.

While some players enjoy media day as an opportunity to showcase their personality, others find it tedious, with photo sessions lasting hours. When it was 9Pandas’ turn in front of the cameras, the team was reportedly running behind schedule, a mistake that will now affect their main event match.

Due to their tardiness at media day, 9Pandas lost 110 seconds of bonus time during the drafting stage. This penalty will impact 9Pandas’ upper bracket quarterfinal match against LGD.

According to escorenews, 9Pandas didn’t contest the decision as Valve also approved it. Throughout the 2023 season, 9Pandas has faced several drafting penalties, but these seem to had little impact on them as they entered TI 2023 in the upper bracket.

At TI 2023, 9Pandas didn’t have the best of starts, but the team comfortably made it through the groups. Facing their regional rivals BetBoom Team in the second phase, 9Pandas pulled off a clutch victory to secure an upper bracket spot.

While this will be 9Pandas’ first time facing LGD in the upper bracket, the same can’t be said for Alexey “Solo” Berezin and Roman “RAMZES666” Kushnarev. The duo faced the LGD organization multiple times in previous TI’s upper brackets, and their encounters resulted in quick trips to the lower bracket. With a chance for redemption, one would expect 9Pandas to strive for perfection and avoid any disadvantages, but the EEU representative will face off LGD with a draft penalty hanging over them today, aiming to break Solo and RAMZES’ notorious streak.

