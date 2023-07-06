BetBoom handed instant loss for watching Dota 2 stream during Bali Major match

In a surprising turn of events at the Dota 2 Bali Major, BetBoom has reportedly been handed an instant loss for their match against Tundra Esports yesterday and has tumbled down to the Lower Bracket.

Pure was allegedly caught watching a live stream of the match on Twitch while it was underway, which is a violation of the tournament’s rules. Accessing information about games from external sources, including streams, is prohibited to stop teams from gaining any potential unfair advantages from viewing them, such as gaining insight into an opponent’s strategies, positions, and ward placements.

According to Dota 2 journalist and insider Arseny Kuzminsky, better known as Kooz, the violation was confirmed by BetBoom’s manager, who said: “I have nothing to say. We play with Azure Ray in an hour.”

“I have nothing to say. We play with Azure Ray in an hour”. pic.twitter.com/Z1zv5EGs00 — Arseny Kuzminsky (@_koozya) July 6, 2023

The decision to hand BetBoom an instant loss is a massive blow that could have major implications for their standing in the tournament and even put them at risk of losing a spot at The International 2023. They seemingly had the 16th qualification spot on lock after hitting 760 DPC points, but that could change.

No further consequences have been confirmed so far. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

The story is being updated…

