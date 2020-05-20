Secret crush Ninjas in Pyjamas to complete unbeaten group stage at OGA Dota PIT Online

European titans Team Secret earned their 13th straight series win and finished with a flawless group stage record in Group B of the OGA Dota PIT Online today after handling Ninjas in Pyjamas with ease 2-0.

Secret’s wunderkind Nisha was impeccable today. Playing Mirana and Morphling in the series, the Polish mid laner went beyond godlike in both games while maintaining a deathless record.

In both games, NiP were unable to keep up with Secret’s rapid-fire pace. The Ninjas opted for two hard carries in both games, taking the Anti-Mage and the Meepo in games one and two, respectively. Secret duly punished the slow buildup of NiP’s heroes with aggressive heroes that constantly needled their opponents. But Secret possessed the uncanny ability to quickly turn those pinpricks into full-on stabbings. NiP were quickly drained of their blood, with the total series length lasting under an hour.

While Nisha was the star of the show this time around, the entire Secret squad has been shining bright. The team’s last series loss came almost three weeks ago against Team Liquid and they’ve since gone 28-1, winning two separate tournaments in the process.

We counter NiP's smoke and almost teamwipe them! This game is an absolute bloodbath 🥵



📺 https://t.co/AlUeFQQhq6#SecretDota #OGADotaPitOnline pic.twitter.com/OJRACPffcS — Team Secret (@teamsecret) May 20, 2020

A big strength throughout Secret’s run has been the team’s ridiculous hero versatility. Each player seems to have a limitless hero pool and all of them are capable of bringing some unorthodoxy to the party. It doesn’t matter if YapzOr is playing his first pro game on Tinker as a support, Zai is opting for the offlane Queen of Pain, or even Puppey playing a hard support Weaver. Secret doesn’t just make do—they fly in the face of convention and make their strategies look downright overpowered.

NiP might have lost today, but their 3-1 group stage record sees them through to the upper bracket as well. The squad will face another titan right away in OG.

Secret move on to the playoffs of the OGA Dota PIT Online and will meet Alliance in the upper bracket. Alliance handed Secret their only loss in the past 29 matches at the semifinals of the Gamers Without Borders tournament. Alliance will look to stop the freight train tomorrow at 7am CT.