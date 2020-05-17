Team Secret cap dominate run at Gamers Without Borders by sweeping Na’Vi

Team Secret look utterly unstoppable in best-of-three competitions. Puppey and his team capped a dominant run at Gamers Without Borders by sweeping Natus Vincere 3-0 in the grand finals.

The charity tournament champions won a total of $750,000 for taking home first place, splitting it into two separate donations, with $375,000 going to both the Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance and The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

We are the Gamers Without Borders 2020 Champions! 🏆



We have decided to split the $750,000 grand prize into two separate donations:



– $375,000 to the Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance @gavi

— Team Secret (@teamsecret) May 17, 2020

For the majority of the series it wasn’t even close, with Na’Vi only really showing some fight in game two before Secret crushed them in the final five minutes. Outside of that one game, everything was coming up Secret, from Nisha’s usual excellence, all the way to a support Luna coming out from YapzOr in game three.

GG!



That's it! 👏 @teamsecret prove to be too strong and take Game 3 in absolutely dominant style! Wow! 👏



— Gamers Without Borders (@gwbps) May 17, 2020

In all three games, Na’Vi failed to find a proper counter for Nisha, falling apart even when MATUMBAMAN wasn’t playing at the top of his game in the opener. In each showing, the Polish pro tore the opposition apart with a different hero, which was only accentuated by how well both Matu and Zai played throughout the series.

Here are his splits for each game throughout the sweep, where he outplayed every player on Na’Vi in another masterful series by Secret.

Hero K/D/A Net Worth Hero Damage Zeus 12/3/7 13.9k (third) 34.1k (first) Magnus 8/2/10 20.5k (first) 17.3k (tied second) Queen of Pain 12/2/6 15.2k (second) 16.3k (second)

Among the other top performances were Puppey’s game one Enchantress (1/2/17,) Matu’s game two Visage (12,300 hero damage,) and zai’s game three Timbersaw, which led the closing game in kills, damage, and net worth.

This is Secret’s second straight tournament victory and Puppey and his crew will look to make it three in a row as they turn their focus back to OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online, with matches resuming on May 18.