Ramzes and MiLAN to stand-in for Ninjas in Pyjamas for upcoming Dota 2 events

CIS players Ramzes and Milan “MiLAN” Kozomara will be joining Ninjas in Pyjamas’ Dota 2 roster for upcoming tournaments, the organization announced today.

Ramzes is the offlaner for Evil Geniuses, while MiLAN last played for Chaos Esports Club and Chicken Fighters.

With Ramzes likely stuck in his home country, EG will probably also need to find a North American player to replace him while he’s helping out NiP.

NiP is a Swedish organization, but its current Dota 2 roster consists of players from across the globe. The team’s offlaner, Rodrigo “Lelis” Santos, is Brazillian, while support Universe is American. Captain ppd will remain with the roster since he’s based in Europe right now.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted several Dota Pro Circuit events, but organizers like ESL and WePlay! Esports have rallied to hold their tournaments online. With a cosmopolitan roster stuck at home, NiP has proactively searched for players who can play without ping concerns on European servers. Other top-tier teams will likely follow suit as online leagues start over the next few weeks.

NiP’s new-look roster will be on display in the European bracket of the ESL One Los Angeles online tournament beginning April 4, followed by the WePlay! Pushka League starting April 23.