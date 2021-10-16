Quincy Crew to undergo “significant changes”

One of North America’s strongest and longest-lasting teams is going to look radically different come next season.

Quincy Crew, whose core players have stuck together even through disbanded organizations, will likely see “significant changes” according to Jack Chen, manager for Quincy Crew.

“Most of us have been together for awhile and it’s time for people to explore other opportunities,” said Chen. “There are no hard feelings, no one is being kicked, it’s just time to see what else is out there.”

This decision comes after Quincy Crew placed at the bottom half of the field at The International 10 after losing to OG. While the Crew dominated domestically, especially in recent years, achieving second and first in seasons one and two of this year’s Dota Pro Circuit North American Regional League, international results rarely followed. The crew’s best showing at an offline event with its current roster was a top six placement at the WePlay AniMajor.

Besides Evil Geniuses, the lack of organizational support in the NA Dota scene have affected even Quincy Crew, regularly regarded as one of the best teams in the region. It’s still an impressive feat that several of their players have stuck together for so long. But with every American team in the bottom half of TI10, it’s likely that rather than just Quincy Crew, several teams will be undergoing changes for the upcoming season.