Forward Gaming ceases operations, players left stranded

Forward Gaming halts in its tracks as the team’s CEO and founder shut down the organization, revealing its dire financial situation and leaving players stranded before The International 9.

David Dashtoyan on Twitter I regret to announce that Forward Gaming ceases to exist. Read: https://t.co/uraZA6gDr6

Daniel Dayshotan, CEO and founder of Forward Gaming, posted a heartfelt message describing the shutdown of the company. Due to poor finances, the organization will release all employees’ contracts. The players are also owed one month’s salary and a total of $36,000 in prize money.

The website is currently down due to a database error, likely due to the overwhelming amount of click-throughs to the website. Dashtoyan has posted a mirror to the original statement, which you can reach here.

Despite Forward Gaming’s arrears to its team, the players and the organization seem to have parted on good terms. Jingjun “Sneyking” Wu, Forward’s offlane player tweeted in the aftermath, describing positive experiences with the organization.

JingJun Wu on Twitter It has been a wonderful experience in Forward Gaming. I am very sad that this is end for Forward Gaming as an organization. https://t.co/CaBVDLTxx8

Jack “KBBQ” Chen, the team’s manager, also confirms that the group will remain together, and are looking for a sponsor to attend TI9.

Jack Chen on Twitter it’s been a difficult season but we’re thankful to @TheDashtoyan and the people at forward for the indispensable support and assistance they provided throughout the year. the dota team with coach @Aui_2000 and myself as manager will remain intact and be looking for a TI sponsor https://t.co/0sXJpcHYwf

As the team is already qualified for TI9, expect to see organizations swoop in for the former Forward players. With TI9’s prize pool broaching $30 million, the team will receive at least $75,000 even if they obtain the last place at the event.

Other Dota 2 personalities have also posted on Twitter, including Kelly Ong, Alliance’s manager, and Muriëlle “Kips” Huisman.

Kelly Ong on Twitter @TheDashtoyan @goFORWARDgg I am so terribly sorry to see this. Best of luck to the ex fwdgg players headed to TI and I also hope you find your footing again soon.