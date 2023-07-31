Paparazi retires from Dota 2, leaving Xtreme Gaming without legendary laner before TI12

The Chinese Dota 2 scene is saying goodbye to yet another legendary player, with Zhang “Paparazi灬” Chengjun bidding farewell and walking away from Xtreme Gaming into an early retirement.

Paparazi is one of Chinese Dota’s most prolific midlaners, anchoring a young iG Vitality team for years before becoming One of Vici Gaming’s biggest threats. He competed in four straight iterations of The International, starting with TI7, prior to XG barely missing out on a qualifier spot for TI11 last season.

Since that failed qualifier run, XG has failed to live up to their hype in what started 2023 out as a weakened China region. Even with a strong overall roster led by Ding “Dy” Cong, the team only qualified for a single Major this season and was eliminated in Berlin during round one of the playoffs.

XG announced that Paparazi灬 is officially retired and thus he has also left the team. In the announcement they also mentioned that due to health issue Paparazi灬 already wanted to retire after TI11 but still take the responsibility and played another year for XG. pic.twitter.com/unGuwcy1SL — CN Dota In A Nutshell (@Tr1H4rd3rDota2) July 31, 2023

Without enough points to qualify directly for TI12 this season, and a poor 15th placement at Riyadh Masters 2023 against a field of soon-to-be TI competitors, it appears Paparazi had seen enough to know his days at the top of Dota were at an end. Though, according to his retirement announcement on July 31, this was something he actually wanted to do prior to this season.

XG noted on Weibo that Paparazi notified the team he wanted to retire following TI11’s conclusion last October—reportedly due to physical issues that limited his ability to play in some way. No details were shared, but the veteran seemingly remained with the team this season because they needed him to do so, though we will have to see if this retirement actually sticks.

Related: Ceb leaves ‘EU retirement home’ to officially rejoin OG’s Dota 2 roster

This is not the first time rumors of Paparazi walking away from the competitive scene have popped up, and according to CN Dota In a Nutshell, he talked about retiring as recently as July 5.

Paparazi灬 said since the rumor is already out in public so he admits that he probably won’t compete in pro scene anymore, and compare to taking a rest it’s more like he’s retiring. — CN Dota In A Nutshell (@Tr1H4rd3rDota2) July 5, 2023

Multiple other pros and former pros like Somnus also commented on Paparazi’s situation prior to this announcement, noting that he is still a fantastic player but “is defeated by himself in some ways.” Even his current teammate XinQ reportedly said that Paparazi “doesn’t want to play anymore” right before Riyadh started.

XinQ said Paparazi灬think being a pro is too tiring so he doesn’t want to play anymore, and he also wants to be responsible for his teammate since he is in that mindset so he just quit and left the team. — CN Dota In A Nutshell (@Tr1H4rd3rDota2) July 9, 2023

With Paparazi’s retirement, XG has signed Piggy Killer midlaner Guo “Xm” Hongcheng ahead of China’s TI qualifiers. He is a veteran player who has bounced around between teams like Vici and EHOME since 2017, which will hopefully translate to a quick introduction.

This could also be great news for teams like Team Aster, Invictus Gaming, and Azure Ray since one of their rivals now has to swap players at the last second—potentially opening an easier path to secure the final spot for the region at TI12 when the qualifiers start on Aug. 17.

About the author