Ame finally returns to pro Dota 2 to form Chinese super team for 19th Asian Games

In a surprising twist that injected hope into the Chinese Dota 2 scene, Wang “Ame” Chunyu decided to leave the retirement island alongside Lu “Somnus” Yao on June 26. This dynamic duo is now set to assemble a superstar roster to compete at the 19th Asian Games (Hangzhou 2022) and represent China.

Somnus and Ame are accompanied by familiar names like Yang “Chalice” Shenyi, Zhao “XinQ” Zixing, Yu “皮球” Yajuni, and Xiong “Pyw” Jiahan. The roster will be coached by non-other than Zhang “LaNm” Zhicheng, and this stacked roster will face off against other local squads from other SEA and MENA countries.

Ever since retiring in late 2022, both Ama and Somnus have shown an undeniable passion for Dota 2, and Somnus even teased a possible comeback months before officially coming out of retirement.

Somnus has, however, been one step ahead of Ame in the comeback department as the legendary mid-laner and his Dota 2 team are heading to the Bali Major. Though Somnus was hesitant to join a top team upon his arrival due to being rusty, his summer DPC performance was a testament that he’s still got what it takes to fight in the big leagues.

Now the best of Dota 2 friends are back for one more ride, which can pave the way for them to push accomplishments they could never collect during their time together. Decent runs at the Bali Major and the 19th Asian Games could motivate the duo to switch gears for The International 2023 later this year.

