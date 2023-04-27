Only 2 regions have yet to win a Dota 2 Major so far—but that could change at Berlin

Dota 2’s Berlin Major kicked off on April 26, pitting the world’s top teams against each other in a fierce battle for DPC points and a shot at glory. As the event went live, ESL, the organizer of the tournament, revealed an eye-opening infographic highlighting the Major history of each region, which also pointed out the disappointing record of South and North America.

Despite winning The International 2015, the NA region hasn’t won a single Valve Major. Their record was only matched by SA, a region that’s upped its game in recent years.

#ESLOne Berlin is the 27th Dota Major to date – could South America or North America finally pick up their first ever win? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8wkEd2KHRi — ESL Dota2 (@ESLDota2) April 26, 2023

Up until 2020, SA was considered one of the weakest Dota 2 regions. This came down to a couple of reasons, one of which was the high ping environment present in the region. SA teams also had fewer chances to practice with the best teams in the world, which slowed down their improvement process drastically.

While SA found a way to thrive and keep up with the international competition, NA has also made up for its lack of Major trophies via individual players like Quinn Callahan, who won the Lima Major with Gaimin Gladiators.

In Dota 2’s current state, neither SA nor NA pulling a Cinderella run to win a Valve Major would surprise fans. Both regions have extremely competitive teams and since Dota 2 just had one of its biggest patches, anything could happen at the Berlin Major.