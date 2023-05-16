One of Dota 2’s favorite underdog teams won’t compete in the DPC this season

Janne “Gorgc” Stefanovski’s Team Bald Reborn announced their withdrawal from Dota Pro Circuit’s summer tour. The team started 2023 in the second division of the Western European DPC but was relegated in the first season.

After the relegation, Team Bald members struggled to find the time to grind their way back to the second division, and these scheduling issues ultimately made the team decide to stop trying.

On his stream, Gorgc explained that multiple Team Bald members had different obligations that prevented them from playing in the Open Qualifiers. Gorgc also said that he would have a lot less time to play division two, even if they qualified, due to his new duties at OG.

In May, Gorgc reunited with OG as a content creator after leaving the organization in 2020. The streamer and the organization had a slight conflict of interest at the time of their fallout since most Dota 2 tournaments were trying to implement a new format.

A lot has changed since 2020, however, as JMR Luna stepped down as OG’s CEO and Dota 2 tournaments returned back to normal, allowing content creators to cover the events. Considering Gorgc’s close ties with Johan “N0tail” Sundstein, the streamers’ return to the organization was expected by many fans.

With OG participating in WEU’s first division, Gorgc will have a lot to cover in the regular season on his Twitch and YouTube.

