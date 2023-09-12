One Dota 2 hero is taking root as the king of supports in 7.34c, and pros are catching on

As pros and casuals get to grips with another Dota 2 meta shift thanks to Patch 7.34c, one towering entity has emerged and is making waves as a standout support option. Treant Protector has seen a remarkable surge in its win rate in pub games this week—and professional players are taking notice.

Treant boasts an impressive 54.15 percent win rate across all ranks in the past week according to Dota stats site Dotabuff—the second-highest rate overall and just behind Witch Doctor. Delving deeper, Dota 2 Pro Tracker stats reveal a 57 percent win rate in elite matches during the same period.

The forest guardian’s newfound dominance is further underscored by its presence at the ongoing BetBoom Dacha event, where it has already been banned nine times and picked twice.

Of the two games it featured in, one was the second match between Gaimin Gladiators and Beastcoast. Support player Melchior “Seleri” Hillenkamp piloted Treant to great effect, dishing out a massive team fight-turning Overgrowth ultimate to secure his team the win, rooting almost all of the enemy team in the process. Treant’s ultimate is one of few crowd-control spells that maintained a two-second-plus root or stun following 7.33’s New Frontiers patch.

Currently, the favored build for Treant Protector involves allocating two points to Leech Seed, one to Nature’s Grasp, and two to Living Armor. By level six, players introduce the ultimate, Overgrowth. The focus then shifts to maxing Living Armor, capitalizing on its global healing and armor benefits for allies.

In terms of items, Treants should build Arcane Boots into a Blink Dagger for maximum mobility and team fight setup. An early Medallion can be transitioned to Solar Crest to also reduce enemy armor and increase allied attack speed, and Aghanim’s Shard provides invisibility near trees and an extra Root ability. Force Staff, Meteor Hammer, and Aghanim’s Scepter come in handy based on game dynamics.

Patch 7.34b gifted Treant Protector with a Leech Seed buff, enhancing its damage and healing across all levels. While 7.34c introduced minor tweaks to cooldowns and mana costs, it hasn’t hindered the tree’s rise as a standout support. Give the new Treant Protector a spin in your next game and see for yourself how strong he has become.

