BetBoom Dacha 2023: Dota 2 Schedule, scores, results, and more

Following the Riyadh Masters 2023 in Saudi Arabia in July, many turned their attention to qualifiers for Dota 2’s The International. The pinnacle tournament is returning to its ancestral home in Seattle, U.S. later in October, and with qualifiers just a week away, there didn’t seem enough time for one final event.
However, BetBoom has partnered with Armenian event organizer FISSURE to host the BetBoom Dacha, a casual event described as having a “relaxed” atmosphere similar to that of Beyond The Summit’s “The Summit.”
Related: BetBoom to host Summit-style Dota 2 event as ‘laidback’ TI prelude
Featuring seven invites including multiple TI-qualified rosters and an online stage with big names, the BetBoom Dacha is set to be a chill and fun end to the main season ahead of the stress and intensity that The International brings.
- Full guide to the Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha 2023: Schedule, scores, results, and more
- BetBoom Dacha 2023 invites and event standings
- BetBoom Dacha 2023 schedule and results
- How to watch BetBoom Dacha 2023
Full guide to the Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha 2023: Schedule, scores, results, and more
BetBoom Dacha 2023 tournament format
The BetBoom Dacha has two main stages, each split into segments.
- Stage One: Online Stage (Aug. 8 to 13)
- Eight invited teams are seeded into two groups and play out a double-elimination play-in bracket. The winners of the upper and lower brackets progress to the decider bracket and all other teams are eliminated.
- The remaining four teams are seeded again into one final double-elimination bracket, with the winning team joining the seven direct invites at the BetBoom Dacha offline stage.
- Stage Two: LAN Finals (Sept. 10 to 16)
- The online stage qualifier will join the seven invited teams in Yerevan, Armenia, for the offline finals. The event will be held at a house in the Armenian capital and will come complete with a pool, BBQ grill, and a more comfortable atmosphere than your standard Dota tournament.
- The teams will be sorted into two groups of four and play out a round-robin stage of best-of-twos. The top two progress to the playoffs in the upper bracket, third will start in the lower bracket. The remaining teams will be eliminated.
- The playoff stage sees all remaining teams play out a double-elimination bracket.
- All playoff matches are a best-of-three, with the grand final a best-of-five.
BetBoom Dacha 2023 invites and event standings
The following teams will participate in the BetBoom Dacha 2023 tournament.
- Team Spirit
- Gaimin Gladiators
- BetBoom Team
- 9Pandas
- Team Aster
- beastcoast
- TBD (Invite)
- TBD (Online qualifier)
While the BetBoom Dacha is a relaxed casual event, the prize pool is nothing to shake a stick at. Teams will be playing for a share of $250,000 USD, with only the top four securing a prize.
|Placement
|Team
|Prize (USD)
|First
|$150,000
|Second
|$62,500
|Third
|$25,000
|Fourth
|$12,500
|Fifth
|–
|Seventh
|–
BetBoom Dacha 2023 schedule and results
Stage One: Online Qualifier
Online Qualifier: Decider Bracket
Friday, Aug. 11
- 4:55am CT: Level UP 1-2 Nigma Galaxy
- Nigma Galaxy progress to upper bracket final, Level UP falls to lower bracket.
- 9:05am CT: Nemiga Gaming 2-0 Alliance
- Nemiga Gaming progress to upper bracket final, Alliance falls to lower bracket.
Saturday, Aug. 12
- 5am CT: Level UP 2-0 Alliance
- Level UP progress to lower bracket final, Alliance is eliminated.
- 8am CT: Nigma Galaxy 2-0 Nemiga Gaming
- Nigma Galaxy progress to qualifying final, Nemiga Gaming fall to lower bracket.
Sunday, Aug. 13
- 5am CT: Nemiga Gaming vs. Level UP
- Winner progresses to qualifying final, loser is eliminated.
- 9am CT: Nigma Galaxy vs. TBD (Bo5)
- Qualifying final. Winner progresses to BetBoom Dacha Finals, loser is eliminated.
Stage Two: LAN Finals
Group Stage
Group A: TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD
Group B: TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD
Schedule for the BetBoom Dacha 2023 group stage is to be confirmed.
Playoffs
Schedule for the BetBoom Dacha 2023 playoff stage is to be confirmed.
How to watch BetBoom Dacha 2023
Matches for the BetBoom Dacha are broadcast live in English and Russian on Twitch. Other community broadcasters may be eligible to show matches on their individual streams but otherwise, there are two main official Twitch channels for BetBoom Dacha.
|English
|Russian
|BetBoom ENG
|BetBoom RU