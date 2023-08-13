BetBoom Dacha 2023: Dota 2 Schedule, scores, results, and more

It's all just fun and games.

Following the Riyadh Masters 2023 in Saudi Arabia in July, many turned their attention to qualifiers for Dota 2’s The International. The pinnacle tournament is returning to its ancestral home in Seattle, U.S. later in October, and with qualifiers just a week away, there didn’t seem enough time for one final event.

However, BetBoom has partnered with Armenian event organizer FISSURE to host the BetBoom Dacha, a casual event described as having a “relaxed” atmosphere similar to that of Beyond The Summit’s “The Summit.”

Featuring seven invites including multiple TI-qualified rosters and an online stage with big names, the BetBoom Dacha is set to be a chill and fun end to the main season ahead of the stress and intensity that The International brings.

Full guide to the Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha 2023: Schedule, scores, results, and more

BetBoom Dacha 2023 tournament format

The BetBoom Dacha has two main stages, each split into segments.

Stage One: Online Stage (Aug. 8 to 13) Eight invited teams are seeded into two groups and play out a double-elimination play-in bracket. The winners of the upper and lower brackets progress to the decider bracket and all other teams are eliminated. The remaining four teams are seeded again into one final double-elimination bracket, with the winning team joining the seven direct invites at the BetBoom Dacha offline stage.

(Aug. 8 to 13) Stage Two: LAN Finals (Sept. 10 to 16) The online stage qualifier will join the seven invited teams in Yerevan, Armenia, for the offline finals. The event will be held at a house in the Armenian capital and will come complete with a pool, BBQ grill, and a more comfortable atmosphere than your standard Dota tournament. The teams will be sorted into two groups of four and play out a round-robin stage of best-of-twos. The top two progress to the playoffs in the upper bracket, third will start in the lower bracket. The remaining teams will be eliminated. The playoff stage sees all remaining teams play out a double-elimination bracket. All playoff matches are a best-of-three, with the grand final a best-of-five.

(Sept. 10 to 16)

BetBoom Dacha 2023 invites and event standings

The following teams will participate in the BetBoom Dacha 2023 tournament.

Team Spirit

Gaimin Gladiators

BetBoom Team

9Pandas

Team Aster

beastcoast

TBD (Invite)

TBD (Online qualifier)

While the BetBoom Dacha is a relaxed casual event, the prize pool is nothing to shake a stick at. Teams will be playing for a share of $250,000 USD, with only the top four securing a prize.

Placement Team Prize (USD) First $150,000 Second $62,500 Third $25,000 Fourth $12,500 Fifth – Seventh –

BetBoom Dacha 2023 schedule and results

Stage One: Online Qualifier

The BetBoom Dacha online qualifier play-in. Image via Liquipedia

The BetBoom Dacha online qualifier final bracket. Image via Liquipedia

Online Qualifier: Decider Bracket

Friday, Aug. 11

4:55am CT: Level UP 1- 2 Nigma Galaxy Nigma Galaxy progress to upper bracket final, Level UP falls to lower bracket.

9:05am CT: Nemiga Gaming 2-0 Alliance Nemiga Gaming progress to upper bracket final, Alliance falls to lower bracket.



Saturday, Aug. 12

5am CT: Level UP 2 -0 Alliance Level UP progress to lower bracket final, Alliance is eliminated.

-0 Alliance 8am CT: Nigma Galaxy 2-0 Nemiga Gaming Nigma Galaxy progress to qualifying final, Nemiga Gaming fall to lower bracket.



Sunday, Aug. 13

5am CT: Nemiga Gaming vs. Level UP Winner progresses to qualifying final, loser is eliminated.

9am CT: Nigma Galaxy vs. TBD (Bo5) Qualifying final. Winner progresses to BetBoom Dacha Finals, loser is eliminated.



Stage Two: LAN Finals

Group Stage

BetBoom Dacha finals group stage. Image via Liquipedia

Group A: TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD

Group B: TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD

Schedule for the BetBoom Dacha 2023 group stage is to be confirmed.

Playoffs

The BetBoom Dacha playoff stage. Image via Liquipedia

Schedule for the BetBoom Dacha 2023 playoff stage is to be confirmed.

How to watch BetBoom Dacha 2023

Matches for the BetBoom Dacha are broadcast live in English and Russian on Twitch. Other community broadcasters may be eligible to show matches on their individual streams but otherwise, there are two main official Twitch channels for BetBoom Dacha.

