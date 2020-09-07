Omega League hits over 400k peak viewers

WePlay! Esports and Epic Esports continue to break boundaries with their events in both content and viewership. The organizers’ latest tournament, Omega League, pushed past 400,000 peak viewers for its Team Secret vs. OG grand finals, the second-highest of any non-Dota Pro Circuit event according to Esports Charts.

WePlay! and EPIC have established themselves as two of the most creative and active tournament organizers over the past few months. Besides the phenomenal Dota 2 on show, great effort has been placed into filler content to keep audiences consistently entertained. The resounding success of the Omega League meant that a second season has already been confirmed, beginning in October.

The highest viewership of any non-DPC event currently belongs to ESL One Los Angeles 2020, , peaking at over 500,000 viewers, which occurred right after the cancelation of the LA Major due to the onset of the of COVID-19 pandemic. Numbers were also boosted by the epic 5-game grand finals as well as having the CIS Virtus Pro in the finals, which historically attracts a large fanbase from the region.

The Leipzig Major, the final Major played of the 2019-20 DPC, hit 475,236 viewers on its final day. Meanwhile, the online tournament managed to beat out the first Major of the season, the MDL Chengdu Major where several elite teams elected to sit out, hitting just 353,798 peak viewers.