OG may have saved their Dota Pro Circuit season with this clutch win

Team OG was in incredibly dire straits up until this past round in the Dota Pro Circuit 2023 standings. Their performances had left them with one Dota 2 series loss away from relegation to division two with a 1-4 record.

Then the Nigma-OG series happened, and things changed; OG’s clutch 2-0 series win over Nigma Galaxy has given them a second chance to stay in the DPC Spring Tour 2023.

With Team Old G outperforming as well, it seems like the main team of OG Esports was not looking to fall behind. Their Dota 2 series win against Nigma Galaxy has kept OG in the running, for now at least. This moment was not as surprising as Tundra Esports’ loss against Ooredoo Thunders, but it is definitely close.

The games themselves were real nail-biters during the early portions where it looked like it could be anybody’s match.

Game one saw OG go for quite an unconventional draft where Artem “Yuragi” Golubiev’s position one Mirana came as a shock to both viewers and Nigma. Apparently caught off guard, Nigma seemed unprepared for what was to come as Yuragi ended up tearing through their lineup with Evgenii “Chu” Makarov’s Marci buffing him up and providing support. This led them to a game one win and a strong showing heading into game two.

Game two had a more standard draft for both teams, with Ammar “ATF” Al-Assaf’s signature Razor going mid against Bozhidar “bzm” Bogdanov’s signature Invoker. The matchups seemed even enough until Yuragi’s Morphling picked up momentum. This signaled the coming of the end for Nigma Galaxy.

What happened after the 20-minute mark into the game was a repeat of game one, but worse for Nigma.

This time, Yuragi had Chu’s Marci and bzm’s Invoker buffing up his Morphling to rip through Nigma, which was not ready to deal with the immense snowball of OG’s lineup.

The series win over Nigma has now tied OG for the final spot going into the Berlin Major. Their performance from this point on will determine whether they proceed further in the Spring Tour or not. Their hopes have stayed alive for now, but a single series loss could take them out of the running for the upcoming Major tournament.

As hardened fans of OG know, going by the Dota 2 team’s long history, they have been known to pull off miracles when their backs are firmly against the wall. This is definitely one of those situations happening again and the clutch win over Nigma Galaxy proves the fires of competition are still burning hot within OG.

Whether they can continue this momentum going forward is yet unknown, but one can’t help cheering for the underdogs.