Topson confirms Old G will fight for a spot at TI12, but the Dota 2 gods point to qualifiers

Just days after Dota 2 legend Ceb told fans to have faith in him and the current Old G roster, the star-studded team emphatically qualified for the Dota Pro Circuit in style after cruising through the DPC WEU 2023 Tour closed qualifiers to secure a spot in the second division.

It’s just the beginning of their journey. In fact, they’re quite literally starting from the bottom and will have to work their way to the top, but mid lane maestro Topson said the fight is on.

The most optimistic path would happen at the expense of his former team, OG, who are looking like they will drop down to Division Two, in which case, Old G could climb from Division Two to Division One and, if they play their cards right, qualify for The International 2023 on points. If it plays out that way, and OG remains in Division Two, there would be no conflict of interest.

“That’s kind of the goal,” said Topson. “Technically, there is a chance for us to qualify for TI through points. Like, if we make it to the Upper Division and get to the last Major, and win that Major, then maybe we get enough points. But you have to literally win everything to get enough points.”

Despite that, however, he knows full well the likeliest option will be slogging it out in the TI qualifiers. That’s what the team is prepared for. “Realistically, we are playing the TI qualifiers. Most likely, we are just going to end up playing the qualifiers. But we will see how it goes.”

Their Division Two run begins on Wednesday, April 5, and ends on Tuesday, April 25. It won’t be too easy, though, with prestigious organizations like Team Secret and Alliance in the mix, although their form hasn’t been great.

Assuming Old G can nab a top spot by the end of the month, they’ll move up to Division One, replace OG, and put themselves in the best spot relative to where they were.