OG joins WePlay! Charity Play

The two-time The International champions will at least be playing online. OG has confirmed their attendance at the WePlay! Charity Play event, a non-profit online Dota 2 tournament.

The star-studded new roster was originally due to make their debut Dota Pro Circuit and LAN debut at the now-postponed ESL One Los Angeles Major.

So far, OG have massacred everyone that’s stood in their way. The squad only lost one game against Team Liquid during the European qualifiers for the L.A. Major. OG will meet up with Liquid again at the Charity Play! event, along with Europe’s heavyweights in Team Secret and Nigma.

WePlay! has also announced three more invited teams in CR4ZY, Natus Vincere, and Furia Esports.

The tournament is set to take place from March 20 to 26. Featuring a $120,000 prize pool split into six different regions, 24 teams from around the world will compete against each other.

The organizer will also call for donations from sponsors and viewers, according to WePlay! The money isn’t going to the teams, however. Instead, it will be donated to charity to help in the battle against COVID-19.

Eighteen of the 24 teams have been confirmed for the competition. Here’s the list of teams attending the event so far:

China

EHOME

Invictus Gaming

Southeast Asia

TNC Predator

Geek Fam

BOOM Esports

CIS

HellRaisers

Virtus Pro

Na’Vi

Europe

Team Liquid

Team Secret

Team Nigma

OG

South America

No Ping Esports

Thunder Predator

beastcoast

Furia Esports

North America