WePlay! to host non-profit online Dota 2 tournament to help fight coronavirus

In what was supposed to be a busy month for Dota 2, there’s now a distinct lack of tournaments happening due to the coronavirus outbreak forcing Valve and other organizers to cancel or postpone events.

But in response to these cancelations and all of the travel restrictions now in place, WePlay! is putting on an online, non-profit tournament with some of the biggest teams in the world to help raise awareness and money to fight the coronavirus.

Play to save the world



We want to announce WeSave! Charity Play – Non-profit Online Dota2 Charity Marathon dedicated to fight COVID-19



The tournament will take place on March 20-26, 2020.



WeSave! Charity Play will be a 24-team event, four from each region, that will run from March 20 to 26. The entire tournament, including games, broadcast, and other content, will be run remotely by WePlay!

Fourteen teams have confirmed that they’ll be competing in the event, with the other 10 to be announced in the coming week. The confirmed teams include EHOME, Invictus Gaming, TNC Predator, Geek Fam, BOOM Esports, HellRaisers, Virtus Pro, Team Liquid, Team Secret, Team Nigma, No Ping Esports, Thunder Predator, beastcoast, and business associates.

This event also features a $120,000 prize pool, which will be split into $20,000 per region and donated to help fight the coronavirus. That total could potentially increase if more sponsors or donations are made before or during the tournament.

The WeSave! Charity Play will take place from March 20 to 26 with full English and Russian broadcasts available throughout the event featuring A-list talent such as Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden, Danil “Dendi” Ishutin, and many others.