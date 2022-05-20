Nigma Galaxy parts ways with iLTW

While the top performers of the last DPC season are currently competing in the Stockholm Major, it’s time for the Dota 2 teams that failed to meet their expectations to make some tough decisions. Nigma Galaxy has announced iLTW’s departure after a series of disappointing results that led to relegation.

ILTW was brought on to the team in April 2021 to replace w33. During that time, Nigma were once again going through a rough patch, and the change seemed decent enough to turn the ship back around finally. With iLTW in their ranks, Nigma placed third in the following regional league and performed above expectations at the Animajor.

Today we part ways with @iLTW1.



Thank you for everything Igor and good luck💙💜#StarsAlign #NGXdota pic.twitter.com/2ht1JrLxde — Nigma Galaxy (@NigmaGalaxy) May 20, 2022

Despite showing constant signs of small improvements, the team failed to qualify for The International 10, an unexpected outcome for a team filled with former TI champions. Nigma decided to stick together, however, and the team’s performance has gone downhill since.

With iLTW departing from the team, Nigma will be looking to add a position one player to its roster. Alternatively, it could also transition Miracle into position one from two and consider adding SumaiL, who is now a free agent, to its roster.

Considering Nigma will be competing in the second division of the Western European DPC, it may have a tough time landing a star player to fill the gap in its roster. If that happens to be the case, Nigma may decide to bring a young talent on board or bolster its squad with a division two/open qualifiers veteran in the WEU scene.

Era and Madara are two of the more high-profile free agents on the market, but Nigma may also decide to wait for the Stockholm Major to end since the conclusion of the tournament could start another series of roster moves.