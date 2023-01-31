Nightfall is convinced Dota 2 has a growing offlaner problem and it led to his BetBoom role swap

BetBoom offlaner Nightfall has been making waves in the Eastern European branch of the Dota Pro Circuit Winter Tour since returning from a brief stint in North America with EG last season. His heroics have helped his team crush the competition and keep their undefeated streak alive as they start preparing for the Lima Major.

But he’s found himself in a bit of a rut— mostly because there doesn’t seem to be any other offlaner in his region, and the rest of the world, he feels can give him a run for his money.

Nightfall opened up about it during an interview with escorenews, saying he insisted on playing the offlane role when BetBoom formed because “there are no good offlaners in Eastern Europe or the rest of the world,” but he can be one given his experience.

The Russian star believes there are plenty of excellent carry players but a shortage in offlane ones, which is why teams often pick carry players to play in the offlane. “It’s easier to get a tier one carry rather than searching for a position three player from scratch,” he explained.

For that reason, he said it “became clear” he “must” be BetBoom’s offlaner rather than pivoting to the carry role, which is also in his repertoire, and it’s panned out well for them.

BetBoom has been taking it easy since locking in an early qualification for the Lima Major, but that will change now the first big tournament of the season is close. They’re one of the favorites to win it, along with Team Liquid, who have been equally impressive.