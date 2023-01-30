BetBoom traded Dota 2 for PUBG, Overwatch and still claimed DPC Winter Tour glory

The top-table clash between BetBoom and Team Spirit was always destined to be an exciting series. Not only was it a showdown between the two best teams in the Eastern European DPC Winter Tour, but it was also personal, at least to an extent, for some of the players.

The obvious one was that TORONTOTOKYO faced his former teammates for the first time. Meanwhile, Save- and Nightfall needed redemption for Spirit knocking them out of The International 10 back in 2021.

But even though it lived up to the hype, with BetBoom winning the series in the third match and keeping their undefeated streak alive, TORONTOTOKYO said the team didn’t even prepare at all. They were too busy playing other games, like PUBG and Overwatch 2, instead of practicing.

“To be honest, we weren’t preparing for the last three days,” he told escorenews. “Everyone but me played PUBG. I didn’t download it. Yesterday, I gave up and installed Overwatch 2.”

Photo via [Valve](https://www.flickr.com/photos/dota2ti/52424401046/)

The reason, he explained, was their main goal was to qualify for the Lima Major, which they’d already done. So, they didn’t feel the need to show all their cards and play at 100 percent. The TI-winner also played down the assumption he had extra motivation to win because he was facing his former teammates.

“It’s nothing personal,” he said. “I’m in good relationships with everyone. I can message Miposhka and invite him to go skiing. I actually want to do that soon. And with Collapse, we go to the gym together.”

He did, however, admit it was more personal for Save- and Nightfall, who have been hanging out to beat Team Spirit for a long time. In the end, they managed to edge out their rivals, and their team celebrated in style.