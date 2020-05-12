Natus Vincere withdraws from OGA Dota Pit Online, replaced by FlyToMoon

Ukrainian organization Natus Vincere has forfeited their place in the recently announced OGA Dota Pit Online, featuring powerhouses like OG, Team Secret, and Virtus Pro. Another Ukrainian roster, FlyToMoon, will take Na’Vi’s slot in the event.

The news was first broken by Russian news site Cybersport.RU. At the time of writing, neither One Game Agency, the tournament organizer, or Na’Vi has made an announcement regarding the switch.

The OGA Dota Pit Online tournament for the Europe and CIS region is scheduled to start tomorrow, right on the heels of the WePlay! Pushka League. Na’Vi fell in two straight series in the Pushka League playoffs against Team Secret and Alliance, finishing seventh and confirming their continued participation in Season 2 of the Pushka League.

With CIS teams having their pick of tournaments to choose from, Na’Vi might have elected to skip the competition due to scheduling conflicts or fatigue.

OGA was originally slated to organize the fourth Minor of the 2019-20 Dota Pro Circuit, but circumstances arising from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic swiftly put the plan to bed.

The remaining events in the current season have all been canceled, with Valve already setting plans in motion to postpone the tenth edition of The International to 2021 and rescheduling the DPC for fall.