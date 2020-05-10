Team Secret, OG, and Virtus Pro headline AMD SAPPHIRE Dota PIT Online event

The next big Dota 2 online tournament has been revealed. Dota PIT is jumping back into the fray with another tournament, pitting the best teams in the European and CIS scenes against each other.

With top level teams like OG, Team Secret, and Virtus Pro competing, this is going to be another clash fans won’t want to miss as the organizations play in what could be some of their third online Major.

Starting on May 13, 10 teams will play for their share of $150,000, starting with a group stage made up of two groups of five, with the bottom team eliminated from the event. The playoffs will be a standard double-elimination bracket made up of the remaining eight teams from May 21 to 23. The winning team will take home $62,000.

Group B looks like it is going to be a bloodbath as Secret and VP take on a much improved Team Liquid roster and the new Ninjas in Pyjamas squad. Team Spirit aren’t going to have an easy time competing with those teams, but it will be interesting to see who gets the short end of the stick.

Meanwhile, Alliance are the clear favorite to take Group A, while OG look to bounce back from a disappointing early exit from WePlay! Pushka League. HellRaisers, Natus Vincere, and Vikin.gg will all need to bring their A-game as they battle for a spot in the playoffs.

The entire event will be streamed live on Dota PIT Twitch channel, with broadcasts available in English, Russian, and Chinese. Matches begin at 4am CT on May 13, with OG taking on HellRaisers in the opening series.