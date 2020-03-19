Natus Vincere confirms CemaTheSlayer on its Dota 2 roster

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Natus Vincere added Semion “CemaTheSlayer” Krivulya as a main player on its Dota 2 roster today. The support player was promoted from stand-in status after successfully completing the trial period.

CemaTheSlayer has been an experienced support player and captain in the CIS region for years. He was best known for being the longtime captain for Vega Squadron from 2014 to 2018, where the team solidified itself as a solid contender internationally.

Na’Vi and its previous captain, Bakyt “Zayac” Emilzhanovto, were embroiled in a controversial transfer that saw the player leaving for Virtus Pro after a contractual oversight.

CemaTheSlayer will likely take over the captaining duties of his predecessor despite him recently joining the team. Na’Vi’s young roster will certainly benefit from another seasoned head joining its squad.

The current roster’s most recent result saw Na’Vi dominating the CIS qualifiers for the ESL One Los Angeles. But the L.A. Major has since been postponed.

The organization’s string of results this season has been lackluster. The team failed to qualify for the first Major of the season and only attained a bottom-half finish at the second.

Na’Vi will compete in the WeSave! Charity Play beginning tomorrow. The team will be playing with other CIS powerhouses such as VP, HellRaisers, and Dendi’s new team, B8.