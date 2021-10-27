Motivate Trust Gaming to stay together for 2021-22 Dota Pro Circuit

Thai organization Motivate Trust Gaming “unanimously agreed to stick together” heading into the 2021-2022 Dota Pro Circuit season unchanged.

The players had “regret” from not sticking together in the past season, according to a report from Jaxon. Despite having “offers from different SEA orgs with better pay” for the upcoming season, the team have elected to tough it out together.

Motivate Trust was a team to watch in 2020, winning online tournaments like DOTA Summit 13 and BTS Pro Series Season Three. The roster attracted the eyes of top teams as well, however, and carry Souliya “JaCkky” Khoomphetsavong and off laner Natthaphon “Masaros” Ouanphakdee were picked up by more known SEA orgs, Fnatic and T1 respectively.

The two players were eventually let go, however. JaCkky was released by T1 for 23savage in a contentious move ahead of the Singapore Major in March, while Masaros was released by Fnatic in April after a poor showing at Major.

Both returned to Motivate Trust to contest the second season of the SEA Regional League Lower Division. Fighting through the open qualifiers, the team proceeded to win the tournament, likely securing a slot in the Upper Division for the upcoming season after TI10.

The next DPC season is tentatively slated for Nov. 29, according to a leaked schedule from Alliance. Valve has yet to officially confirm the start dates, however.