Fnatic moves Masaros to inactive roster ahead of Dota Pro Circuit’s second season

Fnatic has removed Natthaphon “Masaros” Ouanphakdee from its active roster following the Dota 2 team’s poor performance at the ONE Esports Singapore Major.

Masaros, who joined Fnatic last November, will be free to explore other options moving forward and has been placed on the organization’s inactive roster for the time being.

Fnatic entered the Major as the top-seed out of Southeast Asia and were immediately slotted into the upper bracket of the playoffs. Despite the favorable seeding, the team won just one game in two series, getting swept by Evil Geniuses and going 1-2 against an underdog SEA squad, Neon Esports.

With that performance, Fnatic exited the Major at joint-ninth and did not receive any prize money or Dota Pro Circuit points.

Heading into the second season of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit, Fnatic is seemingly looking to improve its roster before matches begin later this month.

“Masaros joined us at a time of need, and together we were able to achieve many great feats in the first season of 2021,” Fnatic head coach Lee “SunBhie” Jeong-jae said. “Though we say our goodbyes today, I have no doubt that we will see more of Masaros in the future as a formidable opponent.”

No additional roster moves have been announced outside of Masaros being moved to the inactive roster.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.