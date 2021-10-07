Alliance releases tentative schedule for 2022 Dota Pro Circuit

Earlier today, Alliance seemingly revealed a tentative schedule for the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit before Valve or any other source could release any information.

This reported lineup would see the 2022 DPC expand, adding a third Major tournament to the schedule, and would begin on Nov. 29 with the first season of regional play.

🚨DPC 2021-2022 NEWS🚨



League 1. Nov 29th – Dec 22nd and Jan 5th – Jan 23th (Christmas/New Year's break in the middle)

Major 1. Feb 17-27*

League 2. Mar 14th – Apr 24th

Major 2. May 11th – May 21st*

League 3. June 6th – July 17th

Major 3. Aug 4th – Aug 14th*



*=estimated pic.twitter.com/HNgAiYGccj — Alliance @ 🧛‍♀️🇷🇴#TI10 👻 (@theAllianceGG) October 6, 2021

This three Major regional league format lines up with previous reports shared last February, which announced the initial change to a DPC format that would go into effect for the 2021 schedule. Those plans were eventually scrapped due to continued concerns regarding COVID-19, leading to a slightly shortened season this year.

Now, Valve is reportedly set to go back to its original plans by hosting three individual regional seasons and three Majors during a DPC cycle, all leading up to The International.

Here is the tentative schedule Alliance shared on socials, with the team noting that all of the dates for Majors are just estimates based on what the organization has heard from Valve themselves. There is also a break listed between sections of season one, which is labeled as giving teams a break for Christmas and New Year’s.

Alliance also seemingly confirmed that TI would be taking place in October from now on, moving from its traditional August timeslot, with regional qualifiers likely taking place in late August and early September.

We still don’t have confirmation from Valve for the dates, but a full confirmation of dates will likely come during The International 10 between Oct. 7 and 17, along with more details surrounding the quick turnaround into another DPC season.