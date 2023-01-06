Kick back: Aui_2000 beats the meme, commits to another year with Tundra after TI11 win

PPD is now on the wrong side of history.

Tundra Esports swept the Dota 2 world at The International 2022. While the fans celebrated the latest team that got to lift the Aegis of Champions, all eyes were on Kurtis “Aui_2000” Ling’s contract with the team. In 2015, he was kicked from Evil Geniuses after winning the championship.

As soon as Aui came off the stage with Tundra players after their last game in TI11, he was already joking about getting kicked again, but it looks like that won’t be happening this time around.

No kick this time ❌

The best coach in the world STAYS! ✅ @Aui_2000 🐐 pic.twitter.com/qQ0OEwuFio — TUNDRA (@TundraEsports) January 6, 2023

Aui and Tundra agreed to another year together, the organization announced today. Shortly after the announcement, Tundra released a short video featuring Aui as he was on a search to find Sneyking, Saksa, Nine, Skiter, and 33 after TI11.

Tundra’s coach found the squad in a mansion where each member of the team was busy with a hobby of their own.

Aui’s search around the house led him to find eachmember slacking in their own way. A meeting was called downstairs and Aui called the team back to reality. With scrims scheduled for the following morning, Tundra players motivated themselves for the upcoming DPC season in the hopes of beating OG’s record of winning two TIs.

“So you guys won a TI,” Aui said in the short video. “Whoop-de-doo, I won two; we have work to do.”

The Winter Tour for the 2023 DPC will commence on Jan. 9 in the Western European region, and Tundra will kick off the season versus OG.