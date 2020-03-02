How to watch StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor Season 3

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

The third round of the 2019-20 Dota Pro Circuit is upon us. Right on the heels of one of the most successful third-party tournaments this year comes the third Minor of the season, StarLadder ImbaTV season three, also set in Kyiv.

The tournament will feature teams like Alliance, Gambit Esports, and Team Aster, all of whom have made it to Majors previously in the season.

Where to watch

Fans will be able to follow the official English and Russian broadcasts on Twitch.

With multiple games going on during the group stage, you can check which streams are online using StarLadder’s team page.

For those unable to catch the streams live, StarLadder will post full matches on its official YouTube page.

What’s on the line?

The Minor will see eight teams clash for DPC points, $300,000 in prize money, and the trophy will also come with a plane ticket to the ESL One Los Angeles Major.

The prize distribution is as follows:

First: $72,000

Second: $60,000

Third: $54,000

Fourth: $42,000

Fifth and sixth: $24,000

Seventh and eighth: $12,000

What’s the format?

The group stage lasts for two days from March 5 to 6. Eight teams will be divided into two different groups, playing best-of-three series in a GSL format. The bottom two teams in each group will be eliminated from the event, while the top two will move on to the upper bracket of the main event.

The rest of the tournament will play out with best-of-three series, save for the best-of-five grand finals. The Minor concludes on March 8, where the winner will proceed to Los Angeles for the third Major of the season.