How to grind Candy easily in Dota 2’s Diretide event

Dota 2’s Diretide 2022 event is in full swing, bringing all of the pomp and splendor of the Diretide 2020 event back this year, albeit with a fun new twist. The old Diretide was a five-vs-five PvP event that tasked players to collect and deposit candy back into their own team’s wells. Each candy reduced the hero’s maximum health, adding a tension-filled risk-reward ratio to the mix. Did you collect less candy to preserve your health pool or did you prefer to go all-in with the candy collection?

Regardless of the method that was chosen by players, this year’s event changes the rules a little bit. Instead of collecting candy and depositing them into your own well, you will have to deposit the candies into the opposing team’s Taffy Wells instead. This act lures Roshan to the team’s Taffy Well, which has more candy in it, destroying it in the process. There are a total of four Taffy Wells to be destroyed and whichever team loses all four of them first, loses the game.

The more you play the Diretide event as well as normal Dota matches, the more you will be rewarded with Candy Bags. Not to be confused with the candy you collect in the event itself, these Candy Bags are a form of currency included exclusively for this event. You can then choose to exchange these Candies for a variety of rewards including rare item sets, wards, couriers, and even Arcana.

So how do you get more Candy in the Diretide 2022 event?

How to grind Candy easily in the Diretide 2022 event

Image via Valve

As previously mentioned, Candy Bags are gained as rewards for playing Diretide games and normal matches. These Candies can then be used in the Candyworks, exchanging set amounts of Candies for different rewards. The rarer rewards require more of the rarer types of Candies, so make sure to keep a decent amount handy at all times.

Playing matches counts towards progress to getting Candy Bags. Simply put, the more you play, the more Candy Bags you will gain. This caps out at five Candy Bags per week, however, and there is no way to gain more. If you have a good amount of Candy but no worthy rewards to choose from, you can also choose to re-roll the three choices you get from the Emporium. Each player is allowed a total of 10 re-rolls per day which are also gained by playing matches.

As of now, our recommended method to grind for Candy would be to keep playing games. Whether you choose to play Diretide or normal matches, it doesn’t make too much of a difference. What does make a difference is winning the game, which increases your progress toward getting a Candy Bag. Keep at it and we wish you all the best of luck, keeping our fingers crossed for an Arcana.