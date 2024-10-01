Dota 2 post-TI 2024 roster shuffle: All moves, signings, and more

The 2024 edition of The International has wrapped, and you know what that means: It’s Dota 2 rostermania time. Teams will be looking to adjust heading into the next season, which kicks off just weeks after TI wrapped up in Denmark.

There’s no better time to make necessary roster changes than after TI, and we’ve seen some pretty huge swaps come out of the post-TI season. 2024 has been no different already; teams that didn’t qualify for Dota‘s pinnacle tournament didn’t even wait for the event to end before pulling the trigger on a swap or two. Without the DPC in place, there’s no hard date on roster locks, but with qualifiers for the likes of BetBoom Dacha and DreamLeague creeping ever closer, teams won’t be waiting too long to lock in their five players for the season ahead.

Here’s a day-by-day breakdown of every major Dota 2 roster move before, during, and after TI. We’ll keep this piece updated throughout the remainder of the 2024 season!

Dota 2 TI13 roster tracker: All roster moves, signings, and transfers

Puppey appears to have left Team Secret. Photo via Valve

Sept. 27: BetBoom Team announced their roster for the upcoming season. Pure, kiyotaka, and Save have replaced Nightfall, gpk, and TORONTOTOKYO. MieRo and Kataomi carry on as part of the new roster.

Sept. 27: Alliance announced their comeback into competitive Dota with a new roster. It comprises Nande, Mo13ei, Yayo (previously known as Palantimos), dEsire, and Kidaro, with Loda as the coach. SkyLark would be standing in for Yayo in the upcoming PGL Wallachia S2.

Sept. 27: SabeRLighT joined Team Liquid as their new Position Three after 33’s departure. Unlike ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 where he stood in for Team Liquid, it’s an actual roster shuffle this time around.

Sept. 27: Tundra Esports announced the coming back of 33 and Saksa, two former players for the org who were part of the TI11-winning squad.

Sept. 26: Team Spirit welcomed Satanic and Rue, two young players from their academy team Yellow Submarine, to fill Yatoro and Mira’s roles, respectively. The org also announced that offlaner Collapse would be going on personal leave until January 2025, and PSG Quest offlaner Malik standing in for him for the duration.

Sept. 26: Team Liquid bade farewell to 33. Coach Blitz explained the move many found surprising, as it came immediately after winning a TI. According to Blitz, 33 expressed “interest in forming his own team with his own people.” 33 remains the only player in Dota 2 history to have won two TIs with different organizations.

Sept. 24: Topson announced retirement from professional Dota after a storied career of two TI wins with OG and a third-place finish this TI with Tundra.

Sept. 23: Puppey was spotted on NAVI’s roster for an ESL One Kuala Lumpur qualifier, linking up with Yuragi, sanctity-, Nefrit, W_Zayac, and Malady. If confirmed, it marks a reunion between the veteran support and the organization he called home for five years back in 2011 to 2014, where he won TI1.

Sept. 23: Chinese squad Team Zero finalizes its new roster, featuring Erika, 7e, Beyond, Pyw, and zzq.

Sept. 23: 9Pandas locks in its new five with erase and pjoN standing in alongside a new core of Yuta, sayuw, and Solo.

Sept. 23: HEROIC has named Parker as its replacement for the outgoing K1. Parker spent one month on BOOM Esports but has experience at the highest level with Infamous and beastcoast.

Sept. 22: C9 reportedly formed a new squad featuring Crystallis, No[o]ne, DM, 9Class, and Dukalis, but just seven hours after appearing in the qualifier list, a Telegram post from coach Astini dispelled the move. “This lineup didn’t come to fruition—some things were agreed upon that couldn’t be put into contract on Sunday which was the deadline for the lineup.” It’s possible they’ll proceed as a team, but won’t be participating in the BetBoom Dacha qualifier.

Sept. 22: Shopify Rebellion completes the post-Arteezy era with mangekyou and OG’s Timado. The full roster now includes the two new recruits, Yopaj-, skem, and trail player Hellscream.

Sept. 22: “The last standing member of OG 2.0,” BZM, is moved to the team’s bench according to the organization early on Sept. 22. Shortly after the announcement, OG confirmed their five for the new season: 23, Nine, Wisper, Ari, and Ceb.

Sept. 22: Aurora revealed its full roster, consisting of Jabz, Abed, Kaori, Q, and TA2000.

Sept. 21: Nigma Galaxy announced its roster for the upcoming qualifiers, naming Miracle, SumaiL, No!ob, OmaR, and GH as the new five. It’s unknown where KuroKy will end up following these qualifiers—the TI champ and veteran could be taking a break from competition.

Have we seen the last of KuroKy in pro Dota? Photo via DreamHack

Sept. 21: Pure returned to BetBoom from Tundra after his loan period for TI 2024 expired. “He was an important key to our success, always worked on improving as a team, surprised us several times with his plays, vision of the game and team mentality,” Tundra said. At this stage, Pure remains in the inactive list for BetBoom.

Sept. 21: BetBoom has released three players—Nightfall, gpk, and TORONTOTOKYO—following TI 2024. The Russian squad qualified for an invite to TI thanks to their consistency throughout the season, but the team failed to win an event, going close at ESL One Birmingham and in both seasons of DreamLeague.

Sept. 21: OG announces its first roster change, releasing Peruvian player Timado.

Sept. 20: K1 (aka Hector) will take a break from competitive Dota and has departed HEROIC. “We will always thank him for being part of our initial roster that dominated the region, and for carrying us to our organization’s first-ever International,” the org said.

Sept. 19: Aurora farewells Oli and 23savage and moves Lorenof to the bench as the organization adjusts its roster for the season ahead. Its first acquisition is kiyotaka (streamer), who joins from 9Pandas.

Sept. 18: Team Spirit announces TI champs Yatoro (aka Raddan) and Mira are “taking a break from their professional careers” and have been moved to the squad’s inactive list. “Four years of an intense schedule filled with training, games, travel, top-tier tournaments, pushing to the limit, and constant concentration is not easy for everyone,” the org said.

The TI winning roster at Team Spirit have split. Photo via Valve

Sept. 18: Chinese squad Azure Ray farewells 皮球 and Faith_bian and signs niu from LGD as a free agent.

Sept. 18: RAMZES666’s loan to Tundra from L1GA for the TI season ends.

Sept. 18: Singaporean support ponlo departs Team Zero, who exited TI in 13th and was the second-best Chinese team at the tournament. He added he’s planning to “relocate to EU” and “find my people I’d want to play with ’till the end of my career.”

Sept. 18: BOOM continues its signing spree, picking up famed veteran Mushi as the team’s coach.

Sept. 17: BOOM Esports goes SEA and re-enters Dota 2 with the acquisition of TIMS from Blacklist International and Fbz from Nigma Galaxy. The remainder of the roster has yet to be annoucnced, but one fan believes that, based on photo silhouettes, the likely players are Ghost, Mac, and DJ.

Sept. 17: Arteezy states in a stream he is “probably taking a break” from pro Dota. The decision comes two months after the Canadian superstar left Shopify Rebellion after the squad failed to qualify for TI.

It appears Arteezy will take a break from competitive Dota. Photo via Valve

Sept. 16: Team Liquid wins TI 2024 against bitter rivals Gaimin Gladiators 3-0. It’s the second Aegis of Champions win for the organization, and it comes in their first win over their rivals in a grand final after five failed attempts.

Sept. 15: Yellow Submarine, led by carry player Satanic and coach fn, has disbanded.

Aug. 13: BOOM Esports releases its Peruvian roster, but the organization plans to remain in Dota.

Aug. 11: After failing to qualify for TI, Team Secret farewells Crystallis and Kordan.

