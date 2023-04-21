For all the wonderful buffs that you can pick up while playing Dota 2, there will also be debuffs. Unless you increase your Debuff Immunity, there will hardly be a way out of spells that chip away at your health points and durability.

Especially while playing core heroes, I’ve found myself dying to the final tick of a pesky debuff one too many times. While this situation caused me to question my skills as a carry player, it also taught me to build items to compensate for my weaknesses.

If you’re playing against heroes that heavily rely on dealing magic damage, you’ll need to build Debuff Immunity items to reduce their effectiveness.

What is Debuff Immunity in Dota 2?

Debuff Immunity is a status effect that protects debuffs caused by enemy spells in Dota 2. One of the main ways of gaining Debuff Immunity in Dota 2 is by activating a Black King Bar.

The easiest way to explain how Debuff Immunity works in Dota 2 is through examples, and here’s what you can expect from this status effect.

As a player, you’ll gain Debuff Immunity when you use Black King Bar.

During this time, your enemies, Lion for example, will still be able to cast their spells on you.

Let’s assume that Lion casts a level four Hex on you while you still have two seconds of Debuff Immunity.

A level four Hex has a total duration of 3.2 seconds. Since it was applied to you when you had two seconds of Debuff Immunity, you’ll be hexed for 1.2 seconds when your Debuff Immunity ends.

While Lion’s Hex is the prime example here, this example applies to almost all duration-based Debuffs in Dota 2.

Debuff Immunity also grants players Magic Resistance and lets players negate all Reflected and Pure damage. But Magic Resistance and Damage Negation only work against spells that can’t pierce Debuff Immunity.

What happened to Spell Immunity in Dota 2?

Spell Immunity was reworked to Debuff Immunity in Dota 2 Patch 7.33. During its prime, Spell Immunity prevented players from getting targeted or affected by almost all stuns and magical damage abilities in Dota 2.