Less than a week after dropping one of the biggest Dota 2 updates ever, Valve is back with another sizable patch to help smooth out the rough edges from 7.36.

Dota 2 Patch 7.36a doesn’t focus solely on fixing problems that sprouted out of its mega predecessor changing so many elements. Instead, it patches out some serious issues while also working to rebalance many abilities and effects, mostly revolving around Hero Facets and the Innates added in 7.36.

While Dota 2 patch 7.36 added Hero Facets and Innate Abilities—completely changing how certain heroes interact with each other and the map—7.36a is a supplemental list of updates that try to sand down the remaining rough spots.

We already saw how the 7.36 line of patches will impact Dota 2 at the highest level, with Team Falcons winning DreamLeague Season 23 on the patch last weekend. But that event, along with thousands of other matches being played, has led to some immediate imbalances being exposed.

Here’s everything included in the hefty Dota 2 Patch 7.36a.

Dota 2 Patch 7.36a overview

Overpowered Eternal Shroud receives immediate nerf

Eternal Shroud became an overnight sensation after a change to its mechanics and a slightly cheaper cost meant even more heroes became unkillable tanky gods thanks to its 50 percent bonus to magic resistance and endless mana regeneration.

Valve’s toned it down a notch, bringing its base magic resistance down by five percent. It may not seem like much, but we guarantee you Shroud buyers will be feeling the magic damage a little more with this nerf. That said, its mechanics remained untouched, so we’ll see whether this adjustment will be enough.

Tinker salvaged after record-low win rate post-7.36

The patch has only just dropped but for the few Tinker fans out there, 7.36a might just have saved the hero from oblivion. Tinker’s win rate had fallen to a brutal 35 percent and showed no signs of slowing, but Valve devs have swooped in and brought massive changes to the hero.

From buffs to his Translocator Blink to March of the Machine and Rearm boosts, Tinker should hopefully emerge much stronger—but hopefully nowhere near as strong as he’s been in the past. We’ll have to see how the 7.36a adjustments affect the mid laner in the coming weeks.

Juggernaut, Templar Assassin hit hardest by nerfs

Juggernaut has enjoyed quite the resurgence following 7.36: His win rate soared past 57 percent and was picked twice as often as he was in the last patch according to Dotabuff. However, it’s been determined it was too much of a boost and has copped nerfs to his entire kit designed to reduce his damage output.

Templar Assassin, while not as prevalent as our samurai master, shot from the doldrums of Dota‘s win rate ladder to an impressive 52 percent, but she’ll likely fall back to parity with changes to Refraction, Psi Blades, and Meld.

Below you’ll find every main item and hero change with Patch 7.36a, now live and in-game.

All buffs, nerfs, and changes in Dota 2 Patch 7.36a

All item changes in Dota 2 Patch 7.36a

Eternal Shroud

Base magic resistance decreased from 25 percent to 20 percent.

All hero changes in Dota 2 Patch 7.36a

Abaddon

Mephitic Shroud Aphotic Shield amount reduced from 180/225/270/315 to 170/210/250/290.

Mephitic Shroud Aphotic Shield damage percent of the absorption amount decreased from 80 percent to 75 percent.

Curse of Avernus Attack Speed reduced from 15/30/45/60 to 10/20/30/40

Mist Coil Aghanim’s Scepter trigger damage is reset after the Mist Coil is fired.



Ancient Apparition

Chilling Touch Death Rime stacks reduced from two to one.



Arc Warden

Tempest Double Bonus incoming damage when far away reduced from 75 percent to 60 percent.



Axe

Coat of Blood Now levels with Culling Blade. Armor gain per kill reduced from one to 0.4/0.6/0.8/one.

One Man Army Strength increase reduced from 60 percent to 50 percent of Axe’s armor.

Talents Level 10 Talent Movement Speed per Active Battle Hunger reduced from 12 percent to 10 percent. Level 10 Talent: Battle Hunger Slow reduced from 12 percent to 10 percent.



Batrider

Smoldering Resin No longer works on Wards or Couriers.

Stoked Now scales with Flaming Lasso. Spell amplification rescaled from eight percent to 2/4/6/8 percent, depending on Lasso level. Movement speed bonus rescaled from 10 percent to 4/6/8/10 percent.

Sticky Napalm No longer grants vision after use.



Chen

Summon Convert Creep health increased from 200 plus 80 per Chen level to 220 plus 80 per Chen level.



Crystal Maiden

Frozen Expanse Now tied to Freezing Field instead of Arcane Aura. Cast range bonus rescaled from 50/75/100/125 to 75/100/125. AoE bonus rescaled from 7/8/9/10 percent to 6/8/10 percent. AoE bonus now only applies to Crystal Maiden.



Dark Willow

Thorny Thicket facet no longer increases spell amp.

Death Prophet

Suppress: Silence movement speed slow increased from 10/15/20/25 percent to 15/20/25/30 percent.

Spirit Collector Now triggers from hero deaths globally instead of within a 2,000 radius.



Disruptor

Kinetic Fence Formation delay reduced from 0.75 seconds to 0.4 seconds.

Glimpse Can now be used on Lone Druid’s Spirit Bear.



Dragon Knight

Wyrm’s Wrath Corrosive Dragon damage per second rescaled from 10/15/20/25 to 5/10/15/20. Fire Dragon Cleave increased from 20/30/40/50 percent to 25/35/45/55 percent.



Earth Spirit

Stepping Stones Ending Rolling Boulder creates a Stone Remnant in front of Earth Spirit. Stone Remnant manacost reduced from 15 to zero.



Elder Titan

Momentum Movespeed as attack speed increased from 20 percent to 30 percent.



Enchantress

Nature’s Attendants Duration increased from 9/10/11/12 to 10/11/12/13 seconds.



Gyrocopter

Afterburner Rocket Barrage movement speed is only increased by hitting heroes instead of all units.



Huskar

Berserker’s Blood Max attack speed increased from 160/210/260/310 to 170/220/270/320.



Juggernaut

Omnislash Max attack speed increased from 160/210/260/310 to 170/220/270/320.

Blade Fury Damage Per Tick decreased from 45/50/55/60 to 40/45/50/55.

Swiftslash Mana Cost increased from 125 to 150. Cast range decreased from 550 to 450.

Bladeform Linger duration reduced from three to two seconds Agi per stack reduced from three to two percent.

Talents Level 20 Talent Blade Dance lifesteal reduced from 60 percent to 50 percent.



Legion Commander

Stonehall Plate Damage to Barrier reduced from 100 percent to 50 percent. No longer grants Barrier from damaging illusions.

Overwhelming Odds Aghanim’s Shard Radius increase during Duel reduced from 250 to 200.

Duel Aghanim’s Scepter cooldown reduction reduced from 20 to 10 seconds.



Leshrac

Chronoptic Nourishment Now has a 50 percent mana restoration penalty when attacking creeps.



Lifestealer

Unfettered Facet magic and status resistance increased from 50 percent to 60 percent.



Lina

Talents New Level 25 Talent Level 25 Talent 150 percent crit on targets affected by Dragon Slave replaced with 150 percent crit on targets affected by spells. This debuff is applied after the use of Dragon Slave, Light Strike Array, or Laguna Blade and lasts three seconds.



Lone Druid

Unbearable Entangling Claws in Bear Form cooldown reduction increased from 50 to 75 percent. Entangling Claws in Bear Form chance to proc increased from 20 percent to 30 percent.



Magnus

Reverse Reverse Polarity Effect radius increased from 600 to 700. Maximum push distance increased from 700 to 850. Reverse Reverse Polarity cooldown decreased from 120 to 100.



Meepo

Base movement speed reduced from 330 to 320.

Mirana

Solar Flare Duration increased from 14 to 18 seconds.



Morphling

Waveform Mana cost has been reduced from 130 to 115. Now attacks all targets it goes through with 50 percent of Morphling’s Attack Damage by default. Does not apply on-hit effects.

Talents Level 20 Talent Waveform attacks target replaced with 50 percent bonus Waveform attack damage and applies on-hit effects.



