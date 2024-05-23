All Dota 2 Innate ability passives

Abaddon Font of Avernus

10 percent faster respawn time.

Alchemist Greevil’s Greed

Alchemist receives a buff after killing an enemy unit, granting him bonus gold that can stack.

Ancient Apparition Death Rime

Abilities now apply Frost stacks that deal 10 damage per second and 1.5 percent movement slow for each stack on a target.

Anti-Mage Mana Break

Anti-Mage’s attacks drain the enemy of mana, dealing bonus damage until they run out of mana.

Arc Warden Runic Infusion

After activating any Rune, gain the Regeneration Rune buff for four seconds. Duration is reduced by 34 percent for activating Bounty or Water Runes.

Axe Coat of Blood

Gains one permanent armor after killing an enemy hero. Kills with Culling Blade give double the amount.

Bane Ichor of Nyctasha

All attribute gains are evenly distributed across all three attributes (Strength, Agility, Intelligence).

Batrider Smoldering Resin

Attacks apply a debuff that deals 15 percent of the attack damage every second for two seconds. Damage over time pierces block.

Beastmaster Inner Beast

Gain 5/10/25/40/55 attack speed. Affects Beastmaster and any units he controls.

Bloodseeker Sanguivore

Restores 25 health plus one percent of the unit’s max health per Bloodseeker’s level whenever Bloodseeker kills a unit. Restores half the value for denies or if an ally kills an enemy hero within 300 range. Can be amplified by Lifesteal Amplification.

Bounty Hunter Big Game Hunter

Bounty Hunter gains 10 percent bonus gold when getting a kill or assist on an enemy with a kill streak.

Brewmaster Drunker Brawler

Switch between four elemental passives:

– Earth Brawler grants magic resistance and armor

– Storm Brawler grants evasion and movement speed

– Fire Brawler grants crit multiplier and attack speed

– Void Brawler grants status resistance and slow

Bristleback Warpath

Gain bonus damage and movement speed after using an ability.

Broodmother Spider’s Milk

Broodmother and her spiders gain a health regeneration burst after a unit is killed. Can be amplified by Lifesteal Amplification.

Centaur Warrunner Rawhide

Gains 40 max health every two minutes.

Chaos Knight Reins of Chaos

50 percent chance an addition illusion is spawned whenever Chaos Knight creates an illusion.

Chen Summon Convert

Summon a jungle creep to fight beside you, gaining bonuses from Holy Persuasion. The creep is determined by Chen’s chosen Hero Facet.

Clinkz Bone and Arrow

Summons immobile skeleton archers after using abilities or dying.

Clockwerk Armor Power

Outgoing damaged increased by 0.3 percent per point of armor.

Crystal Maiden Blueheart Floe

Has 50 percent Mana Regen Amplification.

Dark Seer Mental Fortitude

Gains Intelligence to match his Strength or Agility. His Intelligence cannot be lower than either other stat.

Dark Willow Pixie Dust

Gains 100 percent health and mana regen when an ability makes her untargetable or hidden.

Dawnbreaker Break of Dawn

Reveals the entire map to her allies over four seconds whenever the sun rises. Fog of War returns a second later.

Dazzle Weave

Nearby allies’ armor is increased and enemies’ armor decreased whenever Dazzle uses an ability.

Death Prophet Witchcraft

Gains 0.5 percent bonus movement speed and cooldown reduction per level.

Disruptor Electromagnetic Repulsion

Pushes away nearby units whenever Disruptor takes more than 250 damage.

Doom Lvl ? Pain

Deals 10 percent bonus attack damage to enemies whose level is lower than his.

Dragon Knight Dragon Blood

Provides bonus health regen and armor, increasing per hero level. These values are amplified while in Dragon Form.

Drow Ranger Precision Aura

Grants bonus Agility to Drow and nearby allies in 1,200 range. Increases per Drow Ranger level; bonuses are doubled for Drow herself.

Earth Spirit Stone Remnant

Summons a Stone Remnant that interacts with Earth Spirit’s other abilities.

Earthshaker Aftershock

Deals damage and stuns nearby enemies whenever Earthshaker uses an ability.

Elder Titan Astral Spirit

Summons an Astral Spirit that can use Echo Stomp and grants Elder Titan a damage, speed, and armor bonus per enemy the Spirit touches.

Ember Spirit Flame Guard

Creates a fiery barrier that passively deals damage in an AoE around Ember Spirit. Can be activated to increase the guard’s radius and damage for a short while.

Enchantress Forest Freebie

Enchantress receives a bonus Neutral Item token from Neutral jungle creeps.

Enigma Gravity Well

Allies near Enigma receive a damage reduction bonus that scales based on distance to the hero.

Faceless Void Distortion Field

Enemy attack projectiles are slowed when flying near to Faceless Void.

Grimstroke Ink Trail

Enemy heroes affected by Grimstroke abilities leave a trail of ink behind that grants vision.

Gyrocopter Chop Shop

Can disassemble most items at all times, and can sell recipes for a full cost.

Hoodwink Mistwoods Wayfarer

Passive chance to redirect attacks into a tree nearby, destroying it.

Huskar Blood Magic

Huskar no longer has mana. Mana cost of items and abilities converted into health cost, considered as magical damage and can be reduced with magic resistance.

Invoker Mastermind

Gains bonus experience when denying a lane creep.

Io Sight Seer

Io’s team captures Watchers one second faster. All Watchers under Io’s team’s control gain bonus vision range.

Jakiro Double Trouble

Attacks launch two projectiles at a target with a small interval, each dealing half damage.

Juggernaut Duelist

10 percent bonus damage to targets facing him. Damage bonus is always applied during Omnislash.

Keeper of the Light Mana Magnifier

Allies near Keeper of the Light gain 15 percent more max mana.

Kunkka Tidebringer

A short cooldown cleave that deals bonus damage to units at range.

Legion Commander Moment of Courage

When attacked, Legion Commander has a chance to immediately counterattack with bonus lifesteal.

Leshrac Defilement

Leshrac’s ability AoE increases by 0.5 units per Intelligence point.

Lich Death Charge

Lich’s Mana regen is set to zero. Gains a portion of max mana whenever a unit nearby dies, including allies, creeps, and enemy heroes. If the target is a hero, a bonus burst of mana is granted to Lich.

Lifestealer Feast

Passive lifesteal and damage boost.

Lina Fiery Soul

Gains bonus attack and movement speed after using an ability.

Lion To Hell and Back

Gains 20 percent debuff duration and 20 percent spell amplification for 90 seconds after respawning.

Lone Druid Summon Spirit Bear

Summons a Spirit Bear to assist in battle. The bear can use items and interacts with Lone Druid’s other abilities.

Luna Selemene’s Favor

20 percent bonus cast range at night.

Lycan Apex Predator

Lycan deals two percent bonus damage to neutral creeps per hero level.

Magnus Solid Core

Magnus suffers 50 percent less forced movement from enemy abilities or items.

Marci Special Delivery

Permanently increases the level of all allied couriers by three and hero attacks to kill couriers by one. Marci’s team begins with flying couriers.

Mars Dauntless

Mars and allies gain a bonus to health regen when outnumbered by the enemy in the same area. Each enemy hero provides 25 percent bonus health regen.

Medusa Mana Shield

Medusa has a permanent shield that absorbs damage from mana first before health.

Meepo Sticky Fingers

Meepo receives an additional choice when activating Neutral Item tokens

Mirana Selemene’s Faithful

Healing Lotuses are 20 percent for effective for Mirana and her allies.

Monkey King Mischief

Turns Monkey King into a nearby object or tree, dodging incoming projectiles.

Morphling Accumulation

Morphling receives 50 percent of attribute gain bonuses every half level instead of full bonuses at level up. Increases all attributes bonus gained for skill points in the Talent Tree.

Muerta Supernatural

Muerta can attack Ethereal units and she can attack while Ethereal. When attacking Ethereal units, her damage is converted to magic damage and can be amplified.

Naga Siren Eelskin

Bonus six percent evasion for each Naga Siren copy within 900 units.

Nature’s Prophet Spirit of the Forest

Gains bonus base damage for each nearby tree. Nature’s Call Treants provide a bonus.

Necrophos Sadist

Killing a unit grants Necrophos a health and mana regen boost for a short duration. Hero kills provide six stacks of the buff.

Night Stalker Heart of Darkness

Gains bonus movement speed, attack speed, damage, and flying movement while at night.

Nyx Assassin Nyxth Sense

Nyx Assassin can sense invisible heroes in a short radius.

Ogre Magi Dumb Luck

Ogre Magi’s max Intelligence is zero. Ogre Magi gains mana and mana regeneration based on the hero’s Strength.

Omniknight Degen Aura

Slows enemy units that are nearby to Omniknight.

Oracle Prognosticate

Oracle will predict and announce to allies where the next Power Rune will spawn (top or bottom).

Outworld Destroyer Ominous Discernment

Gains two extra mana per point of Intelligence.

Pangolier Fortune Favors the Bold

Enemy units attacking Pangolier have a reduced chance to proc random on-attack effects.

Phantom Assassin Immaterial

Phantom Assassin begins the gazme with 15 percent evasion, increased by 1.5 percent per level.

Phantom Lancer Phantom Rush

Gains a speed boost and Agility bonus when rushing to an enemy unit. This bonus is applied for all copies of Phantom Lancer.

Phoenix Blinding Sun

Debuffs from Phoenix’s abilities apply a stackable miss chance debuff per second for five seconds.

Primal Beast Colossal

Primal Beast deals 40 percent bonus damage to buildings.

Puck Puckish

Puck restores max health and mana every time it disjoints an attack projectile. Disjointing spell projectiles restore three times the amount.

Pudge Flesh Heap

Pudge gains Strength points any time he kills an enemy hero or an enemy hero dies within a short radius.

Pugna Oblivion Savant

Pugna can use spells while channeling, excluding those that require channeling.

Queen of Pain Bondage

Queen of Pain returns 10 percent of spell damage she receives to enemies.

Razor Unstable Current

Razor gains bonus movement speed and a passive zap to nearby enemies. Movement speed is increased per hero level.

Riki Backstab

Riki deals bonus damage to enemies facing away from him based on his Agility.

Rubick Might and Magus

Spell Amplification increases Rubick’s base attack damage by 100 percent of its value and magic resistance by 50 percent of its value.

Sand King Caustic Finale

Sand King’s abilities and attacks apply a debuff to units. If an enemy dies while under the effect of the debuff, they explode dealing damage.

Shadow Demon Menace

Attacks apply a stacking debuff that amplifies damage taken by the target for eight seconds, refreshed each time the target receives an attack.

Shadow Fiend Necromastery

On unit or hero kill, Shadow Fiend receives a Soul, granting him bonus attack damage. Shadow Fiend can hold up to 20 Souls (25 with Aghanim’s Scepter).

Shadow Shaman Fowl Play

Whenever Shadow Shaman takes lethal damage, he survives as a one HP chicken with a boost to movement speed. After three seconds, if he survives, he returns.

Silencer Brain Drain

Silencer permanently steals Intelligence from nearby heroes that die.

Skywrath Mage Ruin and Restoration

Passively provides 50 percent spell lifesteal to Skywrath Mage.

Slardar Seaborn Sentinel

Slardar gains bonus movement speed, health regen, attack damage, and armor while in a puddle or river.

Slark Barracuda

While invisible to the enemy team, Slark gains a massive bonus to movement speed and health regen.

Snapfire Buckshot

Snapfire’s attacks deal 25 percent bonus damage but have a 25 percent chance of “glancing” at the target, dealing half the damage.

Sniper Keen Scope

Increases Sniper’s attack range significantly.

Spectre Spectral

Spectre and her illusions gain phased movement (can move through other units).

Spirit Breaker Herd Mentality

Provides a buff to Spirit Breaker’s teammate with the least experience points that increases experience gained by 50 percent until they catch up to the next hero.

Storm Spirit Galvanized

Storm Spirit gains a charge of mana regen each time he kills an enemy hero or whenever an enemy hero dies nearby. Gains five charges when levelling up Ball Lightning. Loses three charges when he dies. Each charge also grants 0.1 mana regen permanently.

Sven Vanquisher

Sven’s attacks deal bonus damage to stunned enemies.

Techies Minefield Sign

Plants a sign that makes all mines nearby invulnerable for a minute.

Templar Assassin Psi Blades

Attacks spill past the first target to hit enemies in a cone directly behind, dealing bonus damage. Increased levels of Psi Blades grant Templar Assasin an attack range buff.

Terrorblade Dark Unity

Illusions near Terrorblade receive a damage bonus, while illusions outside Terrorblade’s range receive a damage penalty.

Tidehunter Blubber

Removes negative status effects if Tidehunter takes more than 500 damage from player-controlled sources. Damage counter resets after seven seconds.

Timbersaw Exposure Therapy

Timbersaw restores mana each time he destroys a tree.

Tinker Eureka!

Tinker gains one percent item cooldown reduction per four Intelligence, up to 60 percent.

Tiny Craggy Exterior

Enemies attacking Tiny receive a damage debuff per attack.

Treant Protector Nature’s Guise

Treant Protector receives Treewalking (can walk through trees as if they weren’t there) if he doesn’t take damage for three seconds.

Troll Warlord Berserker’s Rage

Troll Warlord can switch between ranged and melee attacks, receiving bonuses depending on choice. Whilein melee form, Troll’s attacks can ensnare targets.

Tusk Bitter Chill

Passively slows enemy units’ attack speed nearby.

Underlord Atrophy Aura

Nearby enemy units deal less damage. If a unit dies near Underlord, Underlord receives a damage boost.

Undying Ceaseless Dirge

On death, Undying automatically respawns in the fountain. This effect begins the game on cooldown (eight minutes).

Ursa Maul

Ursa gains 1.5 percent of his health as damage.

Vengeful Spirit Retribution

Vengeful Spirit curses the enemy hero that kills her. Vengeful Spirit deals 10 percent more damage to cursed heroes until they die.

Venomancer Poison Sting

Attacks, abilities, and damage deal from Plague Wards leave a damage-over-time poison effect, slowing enemies.

Viper Corrosive Skin

Enemy units that deal damage to Viper receive a debuff that slows attack speed and deals damage over time. Viper passively gains bonus magic resistance.

Visage Gravekeeper’s Cloak

Visage receives a layered damage barrier, providing damage reduction per layer but shedding a layer after each stack of damage.

Void Spirit Intrinsic Edge

Void Spirit gains 33 percent more secondary bonuses from primary attributes:

– Strength: Health regen.

– Agility: Attack speed.

– Intelligence: Magic resistance.

Weaver Geminate Attack

Weaver fires off a second attack when attacking (on a short cooldown) that deals bonus damage.

Windranger Easy Breezy

Windranger’s movement speed cannot be lower than 240 at any time, regardless of negative effects.

Winter Wyvern Eldwurm Scholar

When an ally picks up a Wisdom Rune, the three heroes that normally wouldn’t benefit receive 20 percent of the experience instead.

Witch Doctor Gris-Gris

Witch Doctor begins the game with Gris-Gris, a neutral item. When the owner dies, 100 percent of the gold lost from death is added to the item cost, which also passively increases by one gold every three seconds. Gris-Gris can be consumed permanently to remove the item and refund the gold to Witch Doctor.

Wraith King Vampiric Spirit

Passively provides lifesteal. On death, Wraith King transforms into an untargetable wraith with free pathing and increased attack and movement speed.