Dota 2 Hero Facets, explained

Every live-service game evolves over time, but Dota 2 is rocketed into unknown territory for the game as Valve pushed multiple new mechanics live for every hero.
Hero Facets are one such addition, which gives players a chance to customize how every hero in the game plays. Introduced as part of the May 22 update and Patch 7.36, Hero Facets is a new Dota 2 mechanic you select before you go into a match. They act as unique abilities for each hero that Valve touts as a “customization choice that provides the ability to better align the playstyle of a hero with a specific match or player preference.”
Just like with all Innate Abilities, every Hero Facet can completely change how heroes interact in Dota. Here’s everything you need to know.
What are Hero Facets in Dota 2?
Hero Facets are one of two new Dota 2 mechanics introduced in Patch 7.36 on May 22. They are hero-specific abilities tailored in a way to drastically help shift how a hero plays, depending on which Facet you choose.
Every hero in Dota 2 has access to at least two Facets, which can do anything from altering how certain abilities work, letting heroes change how select interactions function, or even providing additional bonuses to common actions.
At its core, this is Valve’s way of giving players more control and customization options that will also provide new utility to each hero in different circumstances.
How do Hero Facets work in Dota 2? All Facet types explained
Here is a breakdown of the Hero Facet mechanic, its limitations, and how the options are selected.
- Facets are unique to each hero in Dota 2, with every hero having at least two options to choose between.
- Players select which Facet they want to use during a game during Strategy Time at the beginning of a match. Once chosen, they can’t be changed for the game and are revealed to the enemy team once a match begins.
- Facets are viewable via the Hero Page, located below the hero names and tags.
- You can view Facets in-game by hovering over the icon located between hero talent and abilities, on the scoreboard, or on the top view bar when holding “Alt.”
- Facets are not limited to two effects like Innate Abilities and can completely change how moves, boosts, or other hero-specific mechanics function.
All Hero Facets in Dota 2
Here is a list of each Hero Facet in Dota 2, sorted alphabetically by hero. Head to Valve’s official Patch 7.36 notes to see what each Facet does.
|Hero Name
|Facets
|Abaddon
|The Quickening
Mephitic Shroud
|Alchemist
|Seed Money
Mixologist
|Ancient Apparition
|Bone Chill
Exposure
|Anti-Mage
|Magebane’s Mirror
Mana Thirst
|Arc Warden
|Order
Disorder
|Axe
|One Man Army
Call Out
|Bane
|Dream Stalker
Sleepwalk
|Batrider
|Stoked
Arsonist
|Beastmaster
|Wild Hunt
Beast Mode
|Bloodseeker
|Arterial Spray
Bloodrush
|
|Bounty Hunter
|Through and Through
Cutpurse
|Brewmaster
|Roll Out The Barrel
Drunken Master
|Bristleback
|Berserk
Snot Rocket
|Broodmother
|Necrotic Webs
Feeding Frenzy
|Centaur Warrunner
|Counter-Strike
Horsepower
|Chaos Knight
|Phantasmagoria
Irrationality
|Chen
|Centaur Convert
Hellbear Convert
Satyr Convert
Wolf Convert
Troll Convert
|Clinkz
|Suppressive Fire
Engulfing Step
|Clockwerk
|Hookup
Expanded Armature
|Crystal Maiden
|Frozen Expanse
Cold Comfort
|
|Dark Seer
|Quick Wit
Heart of Battle
|Dark Willow
|Throwing Shade
Thorny Thicket
|Dawnbreaker
|Solar Charged
Gleaming Hammer
|Dazzle
|Nothl Boon
Poison Bloom
|Death Prophet
|Suppress
Spirit Collector
|Disruptor
|Thunderstorm
Kinetic Fence
|Doom
|Gluttony
Devil’s Bargain
|Dragon Knight
|Fire Dragon
Frost Dragon
Corrosive Dragon
|Drow Ranger
|Vantage Point
Sidestep
|Earth Spirit
|Resonance
Stepping Stone
|
|Earthshaker
|Tectonic Buildup
Slugger
|Elder Titan
|Deconstruction
Momentum
|Ember Spirt
|Double Impact
Chain Gang
|Enchantress
|Overprotective Wisps
Spellbound
|Enigma
|Event Horizon
Splitting Image
|Faceless Void
|Temporal Impunity
Time Zone
|Grimstroke
|Inkstigate
Fine Art
|Gyrocopter
|Secondary Strikes
Afterburner
|Hoodwink
|Go Nuts
Treebounce Trickshot
|Huskar
|Bloodbath
Nothl Transfusion
|
|Invoker
|Agnostic
Elitist
|Io
|Kritzkrieg
Overcharge
|Jakiro
|Liquid Fire
Liquid Ice
|Juggernaut
|Bladestorm
Bladeform
|Keeper of the Light
|Solar Bind
Recall
|Kunkka
|High Tide
Grog Blossom
|Legion Commander
|Stonehall Plate
Spoils of War
|Leshrac
|Chronoptic Nourishment
Misanthropy
|Lich
|Frostbound
Growing Cold
|Lifestealer
|Corpse Eater
Unfettered
|
|Lina
|Thermal Runaway
Slow Burn
|Lion
|Essence Eater
Fist of Death
|Lone Druid
|Bear With Me
Unbearable
|Luna
|Lunar Orbit
Moonstorm
|Lycan
|Pack Leader
Spirit Wolves
|Magnus
|Run Through
Reverse Reverse Polarity
|Marci
|Sidekick
Bodyguard
|Mars
|Victory Feast
Blood Sport
|Medusa
|Engorged
Mana Pact
|Meepo
|More Meepo
Pack Rat
|
|Mirana
|Moonlight Shadow
Solar Flare
|Monkey King
|Wukong’s Faithful
Simian Stride
|Morphling
|Ebb
Flow
|Muerta
|Dance of the Dead
Ofrenda
|Naga Siren
|Rip Tide
Deluge
|Nature’s Prophet
|Soothing Saplings
Ironwood Treant
|Necrophos
|Profane Potency
Rapid Decay
|Night Stalker
|Blinding Void
Night Reign
|Nyx Assassin
|Mana Burn
Scuttle
|Ogre Magi
|Fat Chance
Learning Curve
|
|Omniknight
|Omnipresent
Healing Hammer
|Oracle
|Clairvoyant Curse
Clairvoyant Cure
|Outworld Destroyer
|Obsidian Decimator
Overwhelming Devourer
|Pangolier
|Double Jump
Thunderbolt
|Phantom Assassin
|Veiled One
Methodical
|Phantom Lancer
|Convergence
Divergence
|Phoenix
|Dying Light
Hotspot
|Primal Beast
|Romp n’ Stomp
Ferocity
|Puck
|Jostling Rift
Curveball
|Pudge
|Fresh Meat
Flayer’s Hook
|
|Pugna
|Siphoning Ward
Rewards of Ruin
|Queen of Pain
|Succubus
Masochist
|Razor
|Thunderhead
Dynamo
|Riki
|Contract Killer
Exterminator
|Rubick
|Frugal Flinch
Arcane Accumulation
|Sand King
|Sandshroud
Dust Devil
|Shadow Demon
|Promulgate
Shadow Servant
|Shadow Fiend
|Lasting Presence
Shadowmire
|Shadow Shaman
|Cluster Cluck
Massive Serpent Ward
|Silenver
|Irrepressible
Reverberating Silence
|
|Skywrath Mage
|Shield of the Scion
Staff of the Scion
|Slardar
|Leg Day
Brineguard
|Slark
|Leeching Leash
Dark Reef Renegade
|Snapfire
|Ricochet II
Full Bore
|Sniper
|Keen Scope
Scattershot
|Spectre
|Forsaken
Twist The Knife
|Spirit Breaker
|Bull Rush
Imbalanced
|Storm Spirit
|Shock Collar
Statis Slide
|Sven
|Heavy Plate
Wrath of God
|Techies
|Squee’s Scope
Spleen’s Secret Sauce
Spoon’s Stash
|
|Templar Assassin
|Voidblades
Refractor
|Terrorblade
|Condemned
Soul Fragment
|Tidehunter
|Kraken Swell
Krill Eater
|Timbersaw
|Shredder
Twisted Chakram
|Tinker
|Repair Bots
Translocator
|Tiny
|Crash Landing
Insurmountable
|Treant Protector
|Primeval Power
Sapling
|Troll Warlord
|Insensitive
Bad Influence
|Tusk
|Tag Team
Drinking Buddies
|Underlord
|Demon’s Reach
Abyssal Horde
|
|Undying
|Rotting Mitts
Ripped
|Ursa
|Grudge Bearer
Bear Down
|Vengeful Spirit
|Avenging Missile
Soul Strike
|Venomancer
|Patient Zero
Plague Carrier
|Viper
|Poison Burst
Caustic Bath
|Visage
|Sepulchre
Faithful Followers
|Void Spirit
|Intrinsic Edge
Symmetry
|Warlock
|Champion of Gorroth
Black Grimoire
|Weaver
|Skitterstep
Hivemind
|Windranger
|Tailwind
Whirlwind
|Winter Wyvern
|Essence of the Blueheart
Dragon Sight
|Witch Doctor
|Headhunter
Voodoo Festeration
Cleft Death
|Wraith King
|Bone Guard
Spectral Blade
|Zeus
|Livewire
Divine Rampage