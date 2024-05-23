An assortment of Dota 2 heroes jump through the mist preparing to battle, including Templar Assassin, Queen of Pain, Storm Spirit, and more.
Dota 2

Dota 2 Hero Facets, explained

An all-new mechanic that changes how you play your hero in every game of Dota.
Cale Michael
  and 
Nicholas Taifalos
|
Published: May 23, 2024 12:09 am

Every live-service game evolves over time, but Dota 2 is rocketed into unknown territory for the game as Valve pushed multiple new mechanics live for every hero.

Hero Facets are one such addition, which gives players a chance to customize how every hero in the game plays. Introduced as part of the May 22 update and Patch 7.36, Hero Facets is a new Dota 2 mechanic you select before you go into a match. They act as unique abilities for each hero that Valve touts as a “customization choice that provides the ability to better align the playstyle of a hero with a specific match or player preference.”

Just like with all Innate Abilities, every Hero Facet can completely change how heroes interact in Dota. Here’s everything you need to know.

What are Hero Facets in Dota 2?

An in-game screenshot of Hero Facet selection for Viper in Dota 2.
The active Hero Facet is displayed next to the Talent tree.

Hero Facets are one of two new Dota 2 mechanics introduced in Patch 7.36 on May 22. They are hero-specific abilities tailored in a way to drastically help shift how a hero plays, depending on which Facet you choose.

Every hero in Dota 2 has access to at least two Facets, which can do anything from altering how certain abilities work, letting heroes change how select interactions function, or even providing additional bonuses to common actions.

At its core, this is Valve’s way of giving players more control and customization options that will also provide new utility to each hero in different circumstances.

How do Hero Facets work in Dota 2? All Facet types explained

Wraith King from Dota 2 with his Hero Facets displayed.
You will choose one Hero Facet before the game begins.

Here is a breakdown of the Hero Facet mechanic, its limitations, and how the options are selected.

  • Facets are unique to each hero in Dota 2, with every hero having at least two options to choose between.
  • Players select which Facet they want to use during a game during Strategy Time at the beginning of a match. Once chosen, they can’t be changed for the game and are revealed to the enemy team once a match begins.
  • Facets are viewable via the Hero Page, located below the hero names and tags.
  • You can view Facets in-game by hovering over the icon located between hero talent and abilities, on the scoreboard, or on the top view bar when holding “Alt.”
  • Facets are not limited to two effects like Innate Abilities and can completely change how moves, boosts, or other hero-specific mechanics function.

All Hero Facets in Dota 2

Here is a list of each Hero Facet in Dota 2, sorted alphabetically by hero. Head to Valve’s official Patch 7.36 notes to see what each Facet does.

Hero NameFacets
AbaddonThe Quickening
Mephitic Shroud
AlchemistSeed Money
Mixologist
Ancient ApparitionBone Chill
Exposure
Anti-MageMagebane’s Mirror
Mana Thirst
Arc WardenOrder
Disorder
AxeOne Man Army
Call Out
BaneDream Stalker
Sleepwalk
BatriderStoked
Arsonist
BeastmasterWild Hunt
Beast Mode
BloodseekerArterial Spray
Bloodrush
Bounty HunterThrough and Through
Cutpurse
BrewmasterRoll Out The Barrel
Drunken Master
BristlebackBerserk
Snot Rocket
BroodmotherNecrotic Webs
Feeding Frenzy
Centaur WarrunnerCounter-Strike
Horsepower
Chaos KnightPhantasmagoria
Irrationality
ChenCentaur Convert
Hellbear Convert
Satyr Convert
Wolf Convert
Troll Convert
ClinkzSuppressive Fire
Engulfing Step
ClockwerkHookup
Expanded Armature
Crystal MaidenFrozen Expanse
Cold Comfort
Dark SeerQuick Wit
Heart of Battle
Dark WillowThrowing Shade
Thorny Thicket
DawnbreakerSolar Charged
Gleaming Hammer
DazzleNothl Boon
Poison Bloom
Death ProphetSuppress
Spirit Collector
DisruptorThunderstorm
Kinetic Fence
DoomGluttony
Devil’s Bargain
Dragon KnightFire Dragon
Frost Dragon
Corrosive Dragon
Drow RangerVantage Point
Sidestep
Earth SpiritResonance
Stepping Stone
EarthshakerTectonic Buildup
Slugger
Elder TitanDeconstruction
Momentum
Ember SpirtDouble Impact
Chain Gang
EnchantressOverprotective Wisps
Spellbound
EnigmaEvent Horizon
Splitting Image
Faceless VoidTemporal Impunity
Time Zone
GrimstrokeInkstigate
Fine Art
GyrocopterSecondary Strikes
Afterburner
HoodwinkGo Nuts
Treebounce Trickshot
HuskarBloodbath
Nothl Transfusion
InvokerAgnostic
Elitist
IoKritzkrieg
Overcharge
JakiroLiquid Fire
Liquid Ice
JuggernautBladestorm
Bladeform
Keeper of the LightSolar Bind
Recall
KunkkaHigh Tide
Grog Blossom
Legion CommanderStonehall Plate
Spoils of War
LeshracChronoptic Nourishment
Misanthropy
LichFrostbound
Growing Cold
LifestealerCorpse Eater
Unfettered
LinaThermal Runaway
Slow Burn
LionEssence Eater
Fist of Death
Lone DruidBear With Me
Unbearable
LunaLunar Orbit
Moonstorm
LycanPack Leader
Spirit Wolves
MagnusRun Through
Reverse Reverse Polarity
MarciSidekick
Bodyguard
MarsVictory Feast
Blood Sport
MedusaEngorged
Mana Pact
MeepoMore Meepo
Pack Rat
MiranaMoonlight Shadow
Solar Flare
Monkey KingWukong’s Faithful
Simian Stride
MorphlingEbb
Flow
MuertaDance of the Dead
Ofrenda
Naga SirenRip Tide
Deluge
Nature’s ProphetSoothing Saplings
Ironwood Treant
NecrophosProfane Potency
Rapid Decay
Night StalkerBlinding Void
Night Reign
Nyx AssassinMana Burn
Scuttle
Ogre MagiFat Chance
Learning Curve
OmniknightOmnipresent
Healing Hammer
OracleClairvoyant Curse
Clairvoyant Cure
Outworld DestroyerObsidian Decimator
Overwhelming Devourer
PangolierDouble Jump
Thunderbolt
Phantom AssassinVeiled One
Methodical
Phantom LancerConvergence
Divergence
PhoenixDying Light
Hotspot
Primal BeastRomp n’ Stomp
Ferocity
PuckJostling Rift
Curveball
PudgeFresh Meat
Flayer’s Hook
PugnaSiphoning Ward
Rewards of Ruin
Queen of PainSuccubus
Masochist
RazorThunderhead
Dynamo
RikiContract Killer
Exterminator
RubickFrugal Flinch
Arcane Accumulation
Sand KingSandshroud
Dust Devil
Shadow DemonPromulgate
Shadow Servant
Shadow FiendLasting Presence
Shadowmire
Shadow ShamanCluster Cluck
Massive Serpent Ward
SilenverIrrepressible
Reverberating Silence
Skywrath MageShield of the Scion
Staff of the Scion
SlardarLeg Day
Brineguard
SlarkLeeching Leash
Dark Reef Renegade
SnapfireRicochet II
Full Bore
SniperKeen Scope
Scattershot
SpectreForsaken
Twist The Knife
Spirit BreakerBull Rush
Imbalanced
Storm SpiritShock Collar
Statis Slide
SvenHeavy Plate
Wrath of God
TechiesSquee’s Scope
Spleen’s Secret Sauce
Spoon’s Stash
Templar AssassinVoidblades
Refractor
TerrorbladeCondemned
Soul Fragment
TidehunterKraken Swell
Krill Eater
TimbersawShredder
Twisted Chakram
TinkerRepair Bots
Translocator
TinyCrash Landing
Insurmountable
Treant ProtectorPrimeval Power
Sapling
Troll WarlordInsensitive
Bad Influence
TuskTag Team
Drinking Buddies
UnderlordDemon’s Reach
Abyssal Horde
UndyingRotting Mitts
Ripped
UrsaGrudge Bearer
Bear Down
Vengeful SpiritAvenging Missile
Soul Strike
VenomancerPatient Zero
Plague Carrier
ViperPoison Burst
Caustic Bath
VisageSepulchre
Faithful Followers
Void SpiritIntrinsic Edge
Symmetry
WarlockChampion of Gorroth
Black Grimoire
WeaverSkitterstep
Hivemind
WindrangerTailwind
Whirlwind
Winter WyvernEssence of the Blueheart
Dragon Sight
Witch DoctorHeadhunter
Voodoo Festeration
Cleft Death
Wraith KingBone Guard
Spectral Blade
ZeusLivewire
Divine Rampage
Read Article Dota 2 Patch 7.36 notes: All buffs, nerfs, and changes
A teamfight in Dota 2 breaks out behind the Gameplay 7.36 update banner.
Category: Dota 2
Dota 2
Dota 2 Patch 7.36 notes: All buffs, nerfs, and changes
Nicholas Taifalos and others Nicholas Taifalos and others May 22, 2024
Read Article All Dota 2 Innate ability passives
Legion Commander and Kunkka with their Innate ability icons in Dota 2.
Category: Dota 2
Dota 2
All Dota 2 Innate ability passives
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos May 22, 2024
Read Article Dota 2 Patch 7.36 adds Innate abilities, Hero Facets, and more in massive mechanic overhaul
Dota 2 heroes charging at the screen.
Category: Dota 2
Dota 2
Dota 2 Patch 7.36 adds Innate abilities, Hero Facets, and more in massive mechanic overhaul
Cale Michael Cale Michael May 22, 2024
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.
Nicholas Taifalos
Weekend editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career in commentary, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly Counter-Strike and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com