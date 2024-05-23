Dota 2 Hero Facets, explained

Every live-service game evolves over time, but Dota 2 is rocketed into unknown territory for the game as Valve pushed multiple new mechanics live for every hero.

Recommended Videos

Hero Facets are one such addition, which gives players a chance to customize how every hero in the game plays. Introduced as part of the May 22 update and Patch 7.36, Hero Facets is a new Dota 2 mechanic you select before you go into a match. They act as unique abilities for each hero that Valve touts as a “customization choice that provides the ability to better align the playstyle of a hero with a specific match or player preference.”

Just like with all Innate Abilities, every Hero Facet can completely change how heroes interact in Dota. Here’s everything you need to know.

What are Hero Facets in Dota 2?

The active Hero Facet is displayed next to the Talent tree. Image via Valve

Hero Facets are one of two new Dota 2 mechanics introduced in Patch 7.36 on May 22. They are hero-specific abilities tailored in a way to drastically help shift how a hero plays, depending on which Facet you choose.

Every hero in Dota 2 has access to at least two Facets, which can do anything from altering how certain abilities work, letting heroes change how select interactions function, or even providing additional bonuses to common actions.

At its core, this is Valve’s way of giving players more control and customization options that will also provide new utility to each hero in different circumstances.

How do Hero Facets work in Dota 2? All Facet types explained

You will choose one Hero Facet before the game begins. Image via Valve

Here is a breakdown of the Hero Facet mechanic, its limitations, and how the options are selected.

Facets are unique to each hero in Dota 2, with every hero having at least two options to choose between.

Players select which Facet they want to use during a game during Strategy Time at the beginning of a match . Once chosen, they can’t be changed for the game and are revealed to the enemy team once a match begins.

. Once chosen, they and are once a match begins. Facets are viewable via the Hero Page, located below the hero names and tags.

You can view Facets in-game by hovering over the icon located between hero talent and abilities, on the scoreboard, or on the top view bar when holding “Alt.”

Facets are not limited to two effects like Innate Abilities and can completely change how moves, boosts, or other hero-specific mechanics function.

All Hero Facets in Dota 2

Here is a list of each Hero Facet in Dota 2, sorted alphabetically by hero. Head to Valve’s official Patch 7.36 notes to see what each Facet does.

Hero Name Facets Abaddon The Quickening

Mephitic Shroud Alchemist Seed Money

Mixologist Ancient Apparition Bone Chill

Exposure Anti-Mage Magebane’s Mirror

Mana Thirst Arc Warden Order

Disorder Axe One Man Army

Call Out Bane Dream Stalker

Sleepwalk Batrider Stoked

Arsonist Beastmaster Wild Hunt

Beast Mode Bloodseeker Arterial Spray

Bloodrush Bounty Hunter Through and Through

Cutpurse Brewmaster Roll Out The Barrel

Drunken Master Bristleback Berserk

Snot Rocket Broodmother Necrotic Webs

Feeding Frenzy Centaur Warrunner Counter-Strike

Horsepower Chaos Knight Phantasmagoria

Irrationality Chen Centaur Convert

Hellbear Convert

Satyr Convert

Wolf Convert

Troll Convert Clinkz Suppressive Fire

Engulfing Step Clockwerk Hookup

Expanded Armature Crystal Maiden Frozen Expanse

Cold Comfort Dark Seer Quick Wit

Heart of Battle Dark Willow Throwing Shade

Thorny Thicket Dawnbreaker Solar Charged

Gleaming Hammer Dazzle Nothl Boon

Poison Bloom Death Prophet Suppress

Spirit Collector Disruptor Thunderstorm

Kinetic Fence Doom Gluttony

Devil’s Bargain Dragon Knight Fire Dragon

Frost Dragon

Corrosive Dragon Drow Ranger Vantage Point

Sidestep Earth Spirit Resonance

Stepping Stone Earthshaker Tectonic Buildup

Slugger Elder Titan Deconstruction

Momentum Ember Spirt Double Impact

Chain Gang Enchantress Overprotective Wisps

Spellbound Enigma Event Horizon

Splitting Image Faceless Void Temporal Impunity

Time Zone Grimstroke Inkstigate

Fine Art Gyrocopter Secondary Strikes

Afterburner Hoodwink Go Nuts

Treebounce Trickshot Huskar Bloodbath

Nothl Transfusion Invoker Agnostic

Elitist Io Kritzkrieg

Overcharge Jakiro Liquid Fire

Liquid Ice Juggernaut Bladestorm

Bladeform Keeper of the Light Solar Bind

Recall Kunkka High Tide

Grog Blossom Legion Commander Stonehall Plate

Spoils of War Leshrac Chronoptic Nourishment

Misanthropy Lich Frostbound

Growing Cold Lifestealer Corpse Eater

Unfettered Lina Thermal Runaway

Slow Burn Lion Essence Eater

Fist of Death Lone Druid Bear With Me

Unbearable Luna Lunar Orbit

Moonstorm Lycan Pack Leader

Spirit Wolves Magnus Run Through

Reverse Reverse Polarity Marci Sidekick

Bodyguard Mars Victory Feast

Blood Sport Medusa Engorged

Mana Pact Meepo More Meepo

Pack Rat Mirana Moonlight Shadow

Solar Flare Monkey King Wukong’s Faithful

Simian Stride Morphling Ebb

Flow Muerta Dance of the Dead

Ofrenda Naga Siren Rip Tide

Deluge Nature’s Prophet Soothing Saplings

Ironwood Treant Necrophos Profane Potency

Rapid Decay Night Stalker Blinding Void

Night Reign Nyx Assassin Mana Burn

Scuttle Ogre Magi Fat Chance

Learning Curve Omniknight Omnipresent

Healing Hammer Oracle Clairvoyant Curse

Clairvoyant Cure Outworld Destroyer Obsidian Decimator

Overwhelming Devourer Pangolier Double Jump

Thunderbolt Phantom Assassin Veiled One

Methodical Phantom Lancer Convergence

Divergence Phoenix Dying Light

Hotspot Primal Beast Romp n’ Stomp

Ferocity Puck Jostling Rift

Curveball Pudge Fresh Meat

Flayer’s Hook Pugna Siphoning Ward

Rewards of Ruin Queen of Pain Succubus

Masochist Razor Thunderhead

Dynamo Riki Contract Killer

Exterminator Rubick Frugal Flinch

Arcane Accumulation Sand King Sandshroud

Dust Devil Shadow Demon Promulgate

Shadow Servant Shadow Fiend Lasting Presence

Shadowmire Shadow Shaman Cluster Cluck

Massive Serpent Ward Silenver Irrepressible

Reverberating Silence Skywrath Mage Shield of the Scion

Staff of the Scion Slardar Leg Day

Brineguard Slark Leeching Leash

Dark Reef Renegade Snapfire Ricochet II

Full Bore Sniper Keen Scope

Scattershot Spectre Forsaken

Twist The Knife Spirit Breaker Bull Rush

Imbalanced Storm Spirit Shock Collar

Statis Slide Sven Heavy Plate

Wrath of God Techies Squee’s Scope

Spleen’s Secret Sauce

Spoon’s Stash Templar Assassin Voidblades

Refractor Terrorblade Condemned

Soul Fragment Tidehunter Kraken Swell

Krill Eater Timbersaw Shredder

Twisted Chakram Tinker Repair Bots

Translocator Tiny Crash Landing

Insurmountable Treant Protector Primeval Power

Sapling Troll Warlord Insensitive

Bad Influence Tusk Tag Team

Drinking Buddies Underlord Demon’s Reach

Abyssal Horde Undying Rotting Mitts

Ripped Ursa Grudge Bearer

Bear Down Vengeful Spirit Avenging Missile

Soul Strike Venomancer Patient Zero

Plague Carrier Viper Poison Burst

Caustic Bath Visage Sepulchre

Faithful Followers Void Spirit Intrinsic Edge

Symmetry Warlock Champion of Gorroth

Black Grimoire Weaver Skitterstep

Hivemind Windranger Tailwind

Whirlwind Winter Wyvern Essence of the Blueheart

Dragon Sight Witch Doctor Headhunter

Voodoo Festeration

Cleft Death Wraith King Bone Guard

Spectral Blade Zeus Livewire

Divine Rampage

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more