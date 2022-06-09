Here are all the changes in Dota 2 patch 7.31d

Valve released patch 7.31d for Dota 2 a month after its last update. Though the patch doesn’t include the next Battle Pass, it features many in-game tweaks that will help further shape up the metagame.
There are series of quality of life changes as well, which include more slots to avoid players for Dota Plus subscribers, refreshed challenges, and more stats in the form of reports. A selected game mode will also be highlighted every weekend, rewarding players with Shards when they win two matches.
Players will now be able to equip Immortal item spell effects regardless of the item their hero is wearing. This means that players will be able to customize their spell animations regardless of the item set they’re wearing. Another new feature is called the Clip Builder, helping players immortalize their in-game moments faster.
Some of the notable in-game changes include the Healing Salve, as its duration was halved when cast on ally, a change that will likely stop core players from asking for additional Salves from their supports during the laning stage.
Black King Bar’s cooldown was increased from 75 to 90 seconds, making core players more vulnerable for an additional 15 seconds. Another nerf was handed out to Wraith Pact, one of the most popular items in the meta. The item’s model size was increased by 50 percent, and the attacks to destroy it was reduced from five to four. This shows that the developers still want the item to be a part of the meta, but players will now have an easier time when it comes to getting rid of it in team fights.
The rest of the patch notes include the following changes.
General updates in Dota 2 patch 7.31d
- Added Marci to Captains Mode
- Roshan will now attack Ward units if there are no other units within melee range
- Roshan attacks will immediately destroy any ward type unit
- Satyr Mindstealer: Mana Aura reduced from 2.5 to two
Item updates in Dota 2 patch 7.31d
- Bracer
- HP Regen reduced from one to 0.75
- Null Talisman
- No longer grants four percent mana cost reduction
- Now grants + three percent Max Mana
- Mana regen increased from 0.6 to 0.75
- Healing Salve
- Duration is halved when cast on an ally
- Cost decreased from 110 to 100
- Black King Bar
- Cooldown increased from 75 to 90 seconds
- Butterfly
- Bonus Agility increased from 30 to 35
- Crimson Guard
- Damage Block increased from 70/35 to 75/50
- Linken’s Sphere
- Cooldown increased from 12 to 14 seconds
- Satanic
- Active Lifesteal reduced from 200 to 175 percent
- Eternal Shroud
- Magic Resistance increased from 20 percent to 25 percent
- Shroud cooldown reduced from 60 to 45 seconds
- Bloodstone
- Spell Lifesteal increased from 25 percent to 30 percent
- Bloodpact cooldown reduced from 40 seconds to 30 seconds
- Revenant’s Brooch
- Cooldown reduced from 45 to 25 seconds
- Cooldown now starts after all attacks run out
- Mana Cost increased from 250 to 300
- No longer consumes an attack when hitting a Magic Immune target
- You can now cast Revenant’s Brooch while active to remove all remaining attacks and start the cooldown
- Wraith Pact
- Model size increased by 50 percent
- Attacks to destroy reduced from five to four
- Gold bounty increased from 20 to 100
- When cast, it will automatically follow the caster
Hero updates in Dota 2 patch 7.31d
- Alchemist
- Berserk Potion: Shard Mana Cost reduced from 125 to 100
- Chemical Rage: Duration increased from 25 to 30 seconds
- Chemical Rage: Cooldown increased from 55 to 60 seconds
- Bristleback
- Viscous Nasal Goo: Cast range increased from 600 to 650
- Bristleback: Release threshold reduced from 210 damage to 200
- Centaur Warrunner
- Hoof Stomp: Stun duration increased from 1.6/1.9/2.2/2.5 to 2/2.2/2.4/2.6 seconds
- Chaos Knight
- Chaos Bolt: Damage reduced from 90-180/110-220/130-260/150-300 to 60-120/90-180/120-240/150-300
- Chaos Strike: Lifesteal reduced from 24/36/48/60 percent to 20/30/40/50 percent
- Clockwerk
- Battery Assault: Deals two times the damage to creeps
- Crystal Maiden
- Base Strength reduced from 18 to 17
- Frostbite: Cast Range increased from 550 to 600
- Crystal Nova: Slow duration increased from 4.5 to 5 seconds
- Dark Seer
- Base agility increased from 18 to 19
- Surge: Mana cost reduced from 50 to 35/40/45/50
- Vacuum: Damage increased from 40/110/180/250 to 100/150/200/250
- Dark Willow
- Shadow Realm: Cooldown reduced from 26/22/18/14 to 20/18/16/14 seconds
- Dawnbreaker
- Strength Growth reduced from 3.6 to 3.4
- Luminosity: Critical Damage increased from 120/140/160/180 percent to 125/150/175/200 percent
- Solar Guardian: Cooldown reduced from 120/110/100 seconds to 120/105/90 seconds
- Dazzle
- Position Touch: Shard Hex Duration increased from 1.75 seconds to 2 seconds
- Bad Juju: Damage/Heal per stack increased from 30/40/50 to 40/50/60
- Disruptor
- Static Storm: Duration increased from five to six seconds
- Dragon Knight
- Base agility reduced by three
- Fireball: Shard duration reduced from 10 to 8 seconds
- Fireball: Shard AoE reduced from 450 to 350
- Drow Ranger
- Talent: Level 25 Talent + two Multishot Waves increased to + three
- Earthshaker
- Aftershock: Stun duration increased from 0.6/0.9/1.2/1.5 to 0.9/1.1/1.3/1.5 seconds
- Elder Titan
- Astral Spirit: Bonus Speed per creep increased from 1 percent to 1.5 percent
- Earth Splitter: Cooldown reduced from 120/110/100 to 100
- Ember Spirit
- Base Strength increased from 21 to 22
- Sleight of Fist: Cast range reduced from 700 to 650
- Enigma
- Demonic Conversion: Cooldown increased from 50/45/40/35 seconds to 60/52/44/36 seconds
- Faceless Void
- Time Walk: Aghanim’s Scepter radius increased from 350 to 400
- Tıme Lock: Second Attack Delay increased from 0.33 seconds to 0.4 seconds
- Grimstroke
- Ink Swell: Radius reduced from 400 to 375
- Ink Swell: Cooldown increased from 30/25/20/15 seconds to 30/26/22/18 seconds
- Huskar
- Inner Fire: Damage rescaled from 100/170/240/310 to 120/180/240/300
- IO
- Overcharge: Attack Speed Bonus rescaled from 50/70/90/110 to 25/55/85/115
- Keeper of the Light
- Illuminate: Damage reduced from 200/300/400/500 to 185/290/395/500
- Legion Commander
- Moments of Courage: Cooldown decreased from 2.3/1.8/1.3/0.8 seconds to 1.9/1.5/1.1/0.7 seconds
- Talent: Level 15 Talent +75 Overwhelming Odds damage per hero increased to +100
- Leshrac
- Lightning Storm: Number of Targets increased from 4/6/8/10 to 5/7/9/11
- Lightning Storm: Damage rescaled from 90/130/170/210 to 70/120/170/220
- Lich
- Frost Blast: Mana cost reduced from 110/130/150/170 to 110/120/130/140
- Lifestealer
- Feast: Enemy Max Health as Damage increased from 0.6/0.8/1/1.2 percent to 0.8/1/1.2/1.4 percent
- Lina
- Fiery Soul: Stack duration increased from 15 seconds to 18 seconds
- Fiery Soul: Shard bonus damage increased from 10 to 15
- Lion
- Earth Spike: Projectile Speed increased from 1600 to 1800
- Hex: Cooldown decreased from 30/24/18/12 seconds to 24/20/16/12 seconds
- Luna
- Lucent Beam: Damage increased from 75/150/225/300 to 80/160/240/320
- Talent: Level 25 Talent plus 0.2 seconds Eclipse Lucent Ministun increased to 0.25 seconds
- Lycan
- Shapeshift: Critical Damage increased from 150/175/200 percent to 160/190/220 percent
- Magnus
- Skewer: Slow increased from 10/20/30/40 percent to 20/30/40/50 percent
- Shockwave: Scepter Erupt Armor reduction increased from 50 percent to 75 percent
- Shockwave: Scepter Damage Percentage increased from 50 percent to 75 percent
- Shockwave: Scepter Move Speed Slow increased from 50 percent to 75 percent
- Marci
- Unleash: Cooldown decreased from 110/90/70 to 100/80/60
- Dispose: Throw distance reduced from 350 to 300
- Dispose: Fixed thrown enemies being able to cast spells for 1 frame before being stunned
- Mars
- Base damage reduced by three
- Spear of Mars: Stun duration reduced from 1.6/2.0/2.4/2.8 seconds to 1.4/1.8/2.2/2.6 seconds
- Night Stalker
- Void: Mana cost increased from 80/90/100/110 to 90/100/110/120
- Omniknight
- Hammer of Purity: Bonus Base Damage rescaled from 60/70/80/90 percent to 55/70/85/100 percent
- Talent: Level 20 Talent four second Hammer of Purity Cooldown reduction increased to six seconds
- Pangolier
- Shield Crash: Cooldown increased from 16/14/12/10 seconds to 18/16/14/12 seconds
- Roll Up: Duration reduced from four seconds to 2.75 seconds
- Phantom Lancer
- Doppelganger: Cooldown reduced from 25/20/15/10 seconds to 19/16/13/10 seconds
- Talent: Level 20 talent plus five percent Juxtapose damage increased to plus eight percent
- Pudge
- Base damage increased by three
- Flesh Heap: Damage Block increased from 5/10/15/20 to 7/14/21/28
- Talents: Level 10 talent minus 14 percent Rot Slow increased to minus 16 percent
- Pugna
- Nether Ward: Damage per Used Mana reduced from 1/1.25/1.5/1.75 to 0.75/1/1.25/1.5
- Nether Ward: Damage reduction reduced from 10/15/20/25 percent to 8/12/16/20 percent
- Riki
- Trick of the Trade: Cooldown reduced from 21/18/15/12 seconds to 18/16/14/12 seconds
- Shadow Demon
- Shadow Poison: Hit damage increased from 26/34/42/50 to 30/40/50/60
- Shadow Fiend
- Requiem of Souls: Max fear duration increased from 2.4 seconds to 2.7 seconds (duration per line from 0.8 seconds to 0.9 seconds)
- Silencer
- Strength Growth reduced from 2.4 to 2.2
- Arcane Curse: Mana Cost decreased from 130/140/150/160 to 130/135/140/145
- Talent: Level 20 talent 20 seconds Global Silence Cooldown reduction increased to 25 seconds
- Slark
- Base damage increased from 53-61 to 55-61
- Essence Shift: Duration rescaled from 15/30/60/100 seconds to 20/40/60/80 seconds
- Sniper
- Assassinate: Damage increased from 320/485/650 to 320/510/700
- Sven
- Base Attack Speed increased from 100 to 110
- Techies
- Proximity Mine gold bounty reduced from 25 to 15
- Proximity Mine Magic Resistance Reduction increased from 10/15/20 percent to 15/20/25 percent
- Sticky Bomb: Detonation slow duration increased from 2 seconds to 2.5 seconds
- Terrorblade
- Metamorphosis: Bonus Attack Damage increased from 15/30/45/60 to 30/40/50/60
- Timbersaw
- Base Strength increased from 24 to 25
- Timber Chain: Max Distance/Cast Range reduced from 800/950/1100/1250 to 750/900/1050/1200
- Tinker
- Defense Matrix: Cast range increased from 600 to 650
- Warp Flare: Mana cost reduced from 150 to 100
- Tusk
- Snowball: Speed increased from 600/625/650/675 to 625/650/675/700
- Tag Team: Slow Duration increased from 0.4 seconds to 0.5 seconds
- Ursa
- Earthshock: Move speed slow increased from 16/24/32/40 percent to 22/28/34/40 percent
- Vengeful Spirit
- Base Damage increased by two
- Visage
- Soul Assumption: Max damage per charge reduced from 75 to 70
- Warlock
- Movement speed increased from 290 to 300
- Upheaval: Max slow increased from 40/60/80/100 percent to 55/70/85/100 percent
- Chaotic Offering: Cast range decreased from 1200 to 1000
- Weaver
- Geminate Attack: Attack Damage bonus increased from 10/25/40/55 to 15/30/45/60
- Windranger
- Gale Force: Shard push speed reduced from 250 to 240
- Witch Doctor
- Death Ward: Cooldown reduced from 70s to 60s
- Talent: Level 20 talent plus 15 percent Maledict Burst damage increased to plus 20 percent
- Zeus
- Heavenly Jump: Duration increased from 1/1.5/2/2.5 seconds to 1.6/1.9/2.2/2.5 seconds