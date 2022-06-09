Here are all the changes in Dota 2 patch 7.31d

Valve released patch 7.31d for Dota 2 a month after its last update. Though the patch doesn’t include the next Battle Pass, it features many in-game tweaks that will help further shape up the metagame.

There are series of quality of life changes as well, which include more slots to avoid players for Dota Plus subscribers, refreshed challenges, and more stats in the form of reports. A selected game mode will also be highlighted every weekend, rewarding players with Shards when they win two matches.

Players will now be able to equip Immortal item spell effects regardless of the item their hero is wearing. This means that players will be able to customize their spell animations regardless of the item set they’re wearing. Another new feature is called the Clip Builder, helping players immortalize their in-game moments faster.

Some of the notable in-game changes include the Healing Salve, as its duration was halved when cast on ally, a change that will likely stop core players from asking for additional Salves from their supports during the laning stage.

Black King Bar’s cooldown was increased from 75 to 90 seconds, making core players more vulnerable for an additional 15 seconds. Another nerf was handed out to Wraith Pact, one of the most popular items in the meta. The item’s model size was increased by 50 percent, and the attacks to destroy it was reduced from five to four. This shows that the developers still want the item to be a part of the meta, but players will now have an easier time when it comes to getting rid of it in team fights.

The rest of the patch notes include the following changes.

General updates in Dota 2 patch 7.31d

Added Marci to Captains Mode

Roshan will now attack Ward units if there are no other units within melee range

Roshan attacks will immediately destroy any ward type unit

Satyr Mindstealer: Mana Aura reduced from 2.5 to two

Item updates in Dota 2 patch 7.31d

Bracer HP Regen reduced from one to 0.75

Null Talisman No longer grants four percent mana cost reduction Now grants + three percent Max Mana Mana regen increased from 0.6 to 0.75

Healing Salve Duration is halved when cast on an ally Cost decreased from 110 to 100

Black King Bar Cooldown increased from 75 to 90 seconds

Butterfly Bonus Agility increased from 30 to 35

Crimson Guard Damage Block increased from 70/35 to 75/50

Linken’s Sphere Cooldown increased from 12 to 14 seconds

Satanic Active Lifesteal reduced from 200 to 175 percent

Eternal Shroud Magic Resistance increased from 20 percent to 25 percent Shroud cooldown reduced from 60 to 45 seconds

Bloodstone Spell Lifesteal increased from 25 percent to 30 percent Bloodpact cooldown reduced from 40 seconds to 30 seconds

Revenant’s Brooch Cooldown reduced from 45 to 25 seconds Cooldown now starts after all attacks run out Mana Cost increased from 250 to 300 No longer consumes an attack when hitting a Magic Immune target You can now cast Revenant’s Brooch while active to remove all remaining attacks and start the cooldown

Wraith Pact Model size increased by 50 percent Attacks to destroy reduced from five to four Gold bounty increased from 20 to 100 When cast, it will automatically follow the caster



Hero updates in Dota 2 patch 7.31d