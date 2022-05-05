Here’s all the changes in Dota 2 patch 7.31c 

With only a week until the Stockholm Major, Valve released the Dota 2 patch for the tournament. Numerous heroes received nerfs and buffs to ensure all of them can become viable picks in the competitive domain once again. While the patch doesn’t introduce many drastic changes, even the smallest of tweaks can make the difference in turning a hero into a top pick.
These moderately long notes include updates to neutral creeps, items, and heroes.
Three of the most picked heroes in the current meta, Tiny, Primal Beast, and Sand King are the most notable nerf receivers, while the changes also included fixes for Death Prophet’s Exorcism. The hero’s ultimate has been somewhat broken since the last patch and it was dealing more damage than it should to buildings.
The aftermath of these changes should start surfacing in the upcoming days as professional players will be hard at work, figuring out which heroes work the best before the Stockholm Major starts.
Neutral Creep Updates
- Harpy Scout
- Take Off max mana cost per second from 2.5 percent to four percent
- Vision reduced from 1800/1800 to 1200/800
- Dark Troll Summoner
- Raise Dead cooldown increased from 18 to 20
- Raise Dead duration decreased from 40 to 35
- Skeleton Warrior
- Armor reduced from 1 to 0
Item Updates
- Desolator
- Soul Stealer max stacks reduced from 25 to 20
- Eye of Skadi
- Movement/Attack Speed slow against melee heroes rescaled from 25 percent/25 to 20 percent/30
- Movement/Attack Speed slow against ranged heroes rescaled from 50 percent/50 to 40 percent/60
- Spirit Vessel
- Recipe cost increased from 1000 to 1100
- Satanic
- Reduced attack damage bonus from 45 to 38
- Urn of Shadows
- Recipe cost increased from 335 to 375
- Vladmir’s Offering
- Recipe cost reduced from 400 to 250
- Helm of the Overlord
- Bonus lifesteal increased from 15 percent to 18 percent
- Mana regen increased from 1.75 to two
- Wraith Pact
- Vladmirs Aura radius from 900 to 1200
- Wraith Reprisal Damage Reduction increased from 25 percent to 30 percent
- Wraith Reprisal DPS increased from 25 to 30
- Casting a Wraith Reprisal deletes any previous totems spawned by the ability previously
- Bonus lifesteal increased from 15 percent to 18 percent
- Mana regen increased from 1.75 to two
Hero Updates
- Arc Warden
- Base damage increased from 47-57 to 51-57
- Axe
- Base Health regeneration reduced from 2.75 to 2.5
- Berserker’s Call: Bonus Armor reduced from 30 to 25
- Bane
- Fiend’s Grip: Max Channel time reduced from six to 5/5.⅚ seconds
- Bloodseeker
- Blood Mist: Shard self damage is now magical instead of Pure
- Blood Mist: Shard damage to enemies increased from five percent to seven percent
- Blood Mist: Shard cooldown reduced from four seconds to three seconds
- Broodmother
- Spin Web: Mana Cost reduced from 50 to 40
- Chaos Knight
- Chaos Bolt: Shard bonus range decreased from 300 to 150
- Chaos Strike: No longer applies Bonus damage to Creep Heroes and Roshan
- Chen
- Base Movement Speed increased from 300 to 305
- Hand of God: Cooldown decreased from 160/140/120 to 150/130/110
- Crystal Maiden
- Freezing Field: Explosion damage radius increased from 300 to 320
- Freezing Field: Move Speed slow increased from 30 percent to 40 percent
- Freezing Field: Cooldown reduced from 110/100/90 to 90
- Death Prophet
- Spirit Siphon: Shard fear duration decreased from two seconds to 1.5 seconds
- Spirit Siphon: Base health drain per second reduced from 16 to 10/12/14/16
- Exorcism: Now does 50 percent damage to buildings
- Disruptor
- Thunderstrike: Mana cost decreased from 130/140/150/160 to 125/130/135/140
- Dragon Knight
- Fireball: Shard Damage Per Second decreased from 80 to 75
- Earthshaker
- Fissure: Mana Cost reduced from 125/140/155/170 to 120/130/140/150
- Ember Spirit
- Sleight of Fist: Damage reduced from 60/90/120/150 to 45/80/115/150
- Enchantress
- Enchant: Can now only dominate creeps up to level 4/5/6/6
- Enigma
- Eidolon magic resistance increased from 50 percent to 60 percent
- Eidolon bounty decreased from 20-26 to 18-24
- Eidolon Experienced reduced from 12 to 10
- Huskar
- Berserker’s Blood: Strength as max health regeneration bonus decreased from 20 percent/40 percent/60 percent/80 percent to 16 percent/34 percent/52 percent/70 percent
- Keeper of the Light
- Base movement speed reduced from 330 to 320
- Chakra Magic: Mana restored reduced from 100/180/260/340 to 80/160/240/320
- Blinding Light: Knockback duration reduced from 0.8 seconds to 0.6 seconds
- Lycan
- Base Attack Speed increased from 100 to 110
- Summon Wolves Shard Lane Wolf increased Attack Damage from 35-38 to 38-40
- Summon Wolves: Increased attack damage from 17-20/23-26/29-32/35-38 to 20-23/26-29/32-34/38-40
- Medusa
- Split Shot: Damage reduced from 50/60/70/80 percent to 45/55/65/75 percent
- Stone Gaze: Mana cost increased from 100 to 150
- Necrophos
- Reaper’s Scythe: Permanent heath regeneration decreased from three/six/nine to two/four/six
- Death Seeker: Cooldown increased from 14 to 16
- Death Seeker: Manacost increased from 100 to 125
- Death Pulse: Heal reduced from 60/85/110/135 to 55/80/105/130
- Nyx Assassin
- Impale: Mana Cost reduced from 105/120/135/150 to 100/110/120/130
- Impale: Spike radius increased from 125 to 140
- Omniknight
- Heavenly Grace: Mana Cost increased from 80/90/100/110 to 95/105/115/125
- Phoenix
- Icarus Dive: Damage per second increased from 10/30/50/70 to 15/35/55/75
- Primal Beast
- Onslaught: Has a sound audible through Fog of War
- Uproar: Attack damage per stack decreased from 15/25/35/45 to 10/20/30/40
- Uproar: Move speed slow per stack reduced from 10 percent to 8 percent
- Uproar: Damage threshold increased from 35 to 50
- Trample: Base damage reduced from 20/35/50/65 to 12/28/44/60
- Trample: Attack Damage Percentage reduced from 40 percent to 35 percent
- Rock Throw: Shard damage increased from 275 to 300
- Talent: Level 20 talent Trample Attack Damage Percentage bonus reduced from +30 percent to +25 percent
- Pudge
- Dismember: Damage per second rescaled from 60/90/120 to 80/100/120
- Pugna
- Level 20 Decrepify Duration talent reduced from 1.5 seconds to a seconds
- Decrepify: Cast range reduced from 400/500/600/700 to 400/475/550/625
- Decrepify: Cooldown increased from 15/12/9/6 to 16/13/10/7
- Nether Ward: Radius reduced from 1600 to 1400
- Sand King
- Sand Storm: DPS from 20/45/70/95 to 25/45/65/85
- Sand Storm: Mana cost from 70/75/80/85 to 85
- Epicenter: Shard Epicenter Bonus Damage Per Pulse reduced from 20 to 10
- Talents
- Level 10 Talent +20 Sandstorm Damage per Second reduced to +15
- Level 15 Talent +150 Sand Storm Radius reduced to +125
- Level 25 Talent +40 percent bonus Sandstorm Blind/Slow reduced to 35 percent
- Slark
- Dark Pact: Mana Cost reduced from 75 to 65
- Dark Pact: Outgoing Damage rescaled from 75/150/225/300 to 90/160/230/300
- Spectre
- Base HP regen increased from 1.5 to 2.0
- Base Agility increased from 23 to 25
- Dispersion: Radius thresholds increased from 300-700 to 400-800
- Storm Spirit
- Base armor reduced by one
- Level 10 mana regeneration talent reduced from +1.75 to +1.5
- Overload: Damage decreased from 40/60/80/100 to 30/50/70/90
- Sven
- Warcry: Movement Speed bonus increased from 8 percent/12 percent/16 percent/20 percent to 10 percent/14 percent/18 percent/22 percent
- Warcry: Shard Passive Armor increased from five to seven
- Storm Hammer: Stun duration rescaled from 1.25/1.5/1.75/two seconds to 1.4/1.6/1.8/ two seconds
- Storm Hammer: Manacost decreased from 110/120/130/140 to 110/115/120/125
- Templar Assassin
- Refraction: Bonus damage reduced from 25/50/75/100 to 25/45/65/85
- Timbersaw
- Whirling Death: Stat loss percentage decreased from 12 percent to 10 percent
- Whirling Death: Stat loss duration decreased from 13/14/15/16 to 12/13/14/15
- Tinker
- Base Strength increased from 18 to 19
- Laser: Mana Cost reduced from 110/130/150/170 to 105/120/135/150
- Tiny
- Tree Grab: Building reduced from 55 percent/70 percent/85 percent/100 percent to 40 percent/55 percent/70 percent/85 percent
- Grow: Tree attack damage multiplier reduced from 40/45/50 percent to 20/30/40 percent
- Tree Throw: Slow now also applies to Tree Volley damage
- Talents:
- Level 15 talent from +40% Grow Damage with Tree to +10% Status Resistance
- Level 20 talent from +15% Status Resistance to +40% Grow Damage with Tree
- Troll Warlord
- Berserker’s Rage: Melee Form Base Attack Time improved from 1.45 to 1.4
- Battle Trance: Fixed Troll sometimes not properly getting sight of its target in Fog of War
- Undying
- Tombstone: Cast Range reduced from 600 to 500
- Tombstone: Zombie spawn interval increased from four/3.5/3/2.5 to four/3.6/3.2/2.8 seconds
- Warlock
- Chaotic Offering: Golem Health increases from 1200/2100/3000 to 1400/2300/3200, Golem Aghanim Health increased from 800/1600/2400 to 900/1700/2600
- Winter Wyvern
- Arctic Burn: Duration increased from eight seconds to 10 seconds
- Splinter Burn: Secondary projectile speed increased from 650 to 800
- Witch Doctor
- Maledict: Damage per Second increased from 7/14/21/28 to 12/18/24/30
- Zeus
- Heavenly Jump: Distance increased from 450 to 500
- Arc Lightning: Damage increased from 80/110/140/170 to 90/120/150/180
- Lightning Bolt: Cast Point reduced from 0.4 seconds to 0.3 seconds