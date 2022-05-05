Here’s all the changes in Dota 2 patch 7.31c 

With only a week until the Stockholm Major, Valve released the Dota 2 patch for the tournament. Numerous heroes received nerfs and buffs to ensure all of them can become viable picks in the competitive domain once again. While the patch doesn’t introduce many drastic changes, even the smallest of tweaks can make the difference in turning a hero into a top pick.

These moderately long notes include updates to neutral creeps, items, and heroes.

Three of the most picked heroes in the current meta, Tiny, Primal Beast, and Sand King are the most notable nerf receivers, while the changes also included fixes for Death Prophet’s Exorcism. The hero’s ultimate has been somewhat broken since the last patch and it was dealing more damage than it should to buildings.

The aftermath of these changes should start surfacing in the upcoming days as professional players will be hard at work, figuring out which heroes work the best before the Stockholm Major starts.

Neutral Creep Updates

Harpy Scout Take Off max mana cost per second from 2.5 percent to four percent Vision reduced from 1800/1800 to 1200/800

Dark Troll Summoner Raise Dead cooldown increased from 18 to 20 Raise Dead duration decreased from 40 to 35

Skeleton Warrior Armor reduced from 1 to 0



Item Updates

Desolator Soul Stealer max stacks reduced from 25 to 20

Eye of Skadi Movement/Attack Speed slow against melee heroes rescaled from 25 percent/25 to 20 percent/30 Movement/Attack Speed slow against ranged heroes rescaled from 50 percent/50 to 40 percent/60

Spirit Vessel Recipe cost increased from 1000 to 1100

Satanic Reduced attack damage bonus from 45 to 38

Urn of Shadows Recipe cost increased from 335 to 375

Vladmir’s Offering Recipe cost reduced from 400 to 250

Helm of the Overlord Bonus lifesteal increased from 15 percent to 18 percent Mana regen increased from 1.75 to two

Wraith Pact Vladmirs Aura radius from 900 to 1200 Wraith Reprisal Damage Reduction increased from 25 percent to 30 percent Wraith Reprisal DPS increased from 25 to 30 Casting a Wraith Reprisal deletes any previous totems spawned by the ability previously Bonus lifesteal increased from 15 percent to 18 percent Mana regen increased from 1.75 to two



Hero Updates