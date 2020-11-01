Gpk departs Gambit Esports, signs with VP.Prodigy

Danil “gpk” Skutin has finally parted ways with Gambit Esports after months of standing-in for other Dota 2 teams while on the organization’s inactive roster.

The CIS prodigy is joining up with VP.Prodigy as the team retools after losing a few players in a recent shuffle and is still deciding on what to do with the main Virtus Pro roster, which hasn’t competed in a tournament since September.

Gpk previously played in one event with VP.P at OGA Dota PIT Season Three in September, where the team placed second behind the dominant force of Team Secret. VP as an organization has looked at bringing in gpk before, but with Gambit’s situation in the COVID-19 pandemic, the opportunity made itself available on its own.

When not playing for Gambit this season, gpk spent time with Team Spirit, HellRaisers, FlyToMoon, VP.P, Team Unique, and even Evil Geniuses. His time with VP.P during Dota PIT Season Three left a good impression on the organization.

“Danil is not just a promising player, he has already proven himself on the professional stage,” VP general manager Sergey “F1y1eaf” Glamazda said. “In addition, he showed himself excellently at OGA Dota Pit Season 3, playing as a stand-in for us. It is doubly pleasant that Danil joins a team of like-minded people and players with whom he already has established personal connections. This is very important because character, compatibility, and chemistry in Dota are key factors in affecting the outcome.”

VP.P does still need to find a replacement for Albert “eine” Garaev in the position five spot after he left to join Gambit on Oct. 20.