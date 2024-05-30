A collage featuring Dota 2 players, Saksa on the left and Gorgc on the right
Remixed by Dot Esports
Category:
Dota 2

Gorgc revives Dota 2 meme team to compete for Riyadh—but it’s already gone wrong

The streamer plans to give it another run for TI13 open qualifiers.
Image of Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep Mukherjee
|
Published: May 30, 2024 03:13 am

Popular Dota 2 streamer Gorgc revived Team Bald to compete in the Riyadh Masters MENA open qualifiers. The dream didn’t last long, though, with the squad getting knocked out in their first match.

Recommended Videos

This Team Bald iteration was formed unceremoniously on May 29 to give the Riyadh Masters MENA open qualifiers a shot. The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is widely considered to be the weakest Dota 2 region. Now, call it bad luck, but Team Bald were seeded to face perhaps the strongest team in this qualifier: Night Pulse. Headed by former NAVI player V-Tune, Night Pulse beat Team Bald in the best-of-one and later secured one of the two slots for the MENA closed qualifiers. (Maybe that merits dubbing Team Bald as the de-facto runner-up of the entire thing.)

Saksa in ESL One Katowice 2019
Saksa captained the team in their lone encounter. Photo via ESL

This Team Bald iteration had the following players in the roster: Gorgc in the carry role, ex-Nigma Galaxy star Mikey in Mid, Iranian squad Winter Bear’s Kachal in Offlane, TI11 champ Saksa in Soft Support, and another Winter Bear player Nagato in Hard Support.

Gorgc streamed the team’s lone open qualifier match on his Twitch channel. Before it ended in an anti-climax, the Dota 2 community was hopeful about the revival of the meme squad. TI winner Saksa’s presence on the roster naturally gave fans some confidence about their capability to maybe even progress to Riyadh Masters.

But not all hope is lost for fans. Gorgc said after their defeat that he wants to give the TI open qualifies a go later this year. It’s not, however, certain whether the stack would retain the same members going forward.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Dota 2’s most prominent Kunkka player doesn’t want to play ‘awful’ hero after 7.36 nerf
Dota 2's Kunkka in Epicenter 2019 cinematic trailer
Dota 2's Kunkka in Epicenter 2019 cinematic trailer
Dota 2's Kunkka in Epicenter 2019 cinematic trailer
Category: Dota 2
Dota 2
Dota 2’s most prominent Kunkka player doesn’t want to play ‘awful’ hero after 7.36 nerf
Manodeep Mukherjee Manodeep Mukherjee May 29, 2024
Read Article Euro switch: Shopify Rebellion scoops up ex-Tundra star as TI13 qualifiers loom
Shopify Rebellion Dota 2 roster in April 2024.
Shopify Rebellion Dota 2 roster in April 2024.
Shopify Rebellion Dota 2 roster in April 2024.
Category: Dota 2
Dota 2
Euro switch: Shopify Rebellion scoops up ex-Tundra star as TI13 qualifiers loom
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 27, 2024
Read Article Dota 2’s The International 2024: Location, dates, tickets, invites, and more
The Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle plays host to Dota 2's TI 2023.
The Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle plays host to Dota 2's TI 2023.
The Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle plays host to Dota 2's TI 2023.
Category: Dota 2
Dota 2
Dota 2’s The International 2024: Location, dates, tickets, invites, and more
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos May 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Dota 2’s most prominent Kunkka player doesn’t want to play ‘awful’ hero after 7.36 nerf
Dota 2's Kunkka in Epicenter 2019 cinematic trailer
Category: Dota 2
Dota 2
Dota 2’s most prominent Kunkka player doesn’t want to play ‘awful’ hero after 7.36 nerf
Manodeep Mukherjee Manodeep Mukherjee May 29, 2024
Read Article Euro switch: Shopify Rebellion scoops up ex-Tundra star as TI13 qualifiers loom
Shopify Rebellion Dota 2 roster in April 2024.
Category: Dota 2
Dota 2
Euro switch: Shopify Rebellion scoops up ex-Tundra star as TI13 qualifiers loom
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 27, 2024
Read Article Dota 2’s The International 2024: Location, dates, tickets, invites, and more
The Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle plays host to Dota 2's TI 2023.
Category: Dota 2
Dota 2
Dota 2’s The International 2024: Location, dates, tickets, invites, and more
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos May 27, 2024
Author
Manodeep Mukherjee
Freelance writer for Dot Esports since May 2023. Started writing about esports and gaming three years ago. English Major. Favorite game: Disco Elysium. Has played an awful lot of Dota 2.