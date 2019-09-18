This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Malaysian organization Geek Fam goes international with their new Dota 2 roster. Carlo “Kuku” Palad, Kim “Dubu” Doo-Young, and Eric “Ryoya” Dong will join the Southeast Asian team for the upcoming Dota Pro Circuit season.

Geek Fam previously lost two players to Thailand-based organization Alpha x Hashtag, while previous captain Chai “Mushi” Yee Fung left to join Keen Gaming. The three new players from Indonesia, Korea, and America will join Marc Polo Luis “Raven” Fausto and Kenny “Xepher” Deo.

Curiously, the Malaysia-based organization will no longer have any Malaysian players on their team. The SEA region has seen a spate of foreign imports recently, possibly to revitalize the the region after a largely disappointing TI9.

Kuku will reunite with former teammate Raven in the new roster. Both players were previously members of TNC Predator. Kuku will resume his off lane role on the new team, having switched roles multiple times throughout his career to accommodate other players.

Ryoya leaves beastcoast to join the SEA roster. A true Dota 2 journeyman, Ryoya has played for numerous North American stacks throughout his career. This represents his first foray outside of the region, and he will take up the mid lane role.

Dubu, previously of Fnatic, will be the new captain of the squad. The Korean was a coach for the majority of the last season, stepping in as a last-minute position five support for Fnatic right before TI9. Seemingly having regained the desire to play professionally, Dubu will join the Malaysian roster as their new position five.