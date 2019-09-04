Mushi joins Keen Gaming’s Dota 2 team

Dota 2 legend Chai “Mushi” Yee Fung is joining Keen Gaming for the upcoming season after finishing this year coaching Mineski at The International 2019, the organization announced today.

Keen has slowly built a winning culture within its organization and bringing Mushi in is a fast way to add some experience to the roster.

“After friendly negotiations between the two sides, Malaysia’s well-known player Mushi will join the KG esports Club Dota 2 team as a free agent, as the position five,” Keen said. “As an experienced Dota veteran of many years, we believe Mushi’s addition will bring great changes to the new season of the KG team.”

Screengrab via Weibo

The Chinese team let fans know that it secured Mushi’s services after Geek Fam disbanded and his time coaching Mineski came to an end. The organization said on Weibo that it expects his veteran leadership to play a big role in the team.

This move gives Keen a well-known and respected player as well as a big name that the organization can advertise as a part of the roster. But this also brings the future of the team’s current players into question.

Mushi isn’t known for being a captain and can play solo mid, but Keen specifically said he was joining at position five, which is an important distinction. Song “dark” Runxi is the team’s current captain, but he also plays the five position. This means that announcing Mushi as the new five might have put a timer on dark’s tenure with the team.

Hu “Kaka” Liangzhi will likely continue as the team’s four position, but there’s a glaring hole at the three spot. Zhai “一” Jingkai is also going to be staying on the team as the position two player while Keen has to decide if it wants to discuss full transfers for Wang “old chicken” Zhiyong and Ren “eLeVeN” Yangwei, who are both on trial from EHOME.

Mushi had an up-and-down season, playing for three different teams and not seeing much success outside of coaching Mineski at TI9. But now he joins a team that made it to The International despite playing in a stacked Chinese region, which should help him get back to top form.