Former Dota 2 pro SexyBamboe dies

Former professional Dota 2 player, streamer, and commentator Alaan “SexyBamboe” Faraj has died, according to statements from multiple close friends, former teammates, and community members.

Faraj had been an active member of the Dota community dating back to competing professionally in the original game before transitioning to Dota 2 in 2011. He played for more than 18 different teams between 2011 and 2021, with notable runs as part of mousesports, Evil Geniuses, Team Zephyr, and Team Bald. He last played for Team Bald Reborn during the first season of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit.

Rip bamboe, will be missed 🙁 my heart goes out to all who feel the loss, especially close friends and family — WagaGaming (@WagaGaming) December 10, 2021

In more recent years, competing professionally took a back seat to content creation, as Faraj became one of the most popular streamers in the Dota community, best known for his chemistry and commentary with former teammates and fellow streamers Janne “Gorgc” Stefanovski Wehsing “SingSing” Yuen. He streamed on a consistent schedule from January 2018 until this March when he slowly stepped away from content creation.

Rest easy. You were always a great friend to me and a person that I could talk about anything with and bullshit around. You will be missed. @SBamboe_ pic.twitter.com/DgSog7ZaCG — Gorgc (@Gorgc) December 11, 2021

There was no official statement given, but posts from close friends and former teammates have confirmed his passing and asked fans to avoid speculation. He was 29 years old.

helpful if people dont speculate, lost a great guy, hope his family can grieve privately without people wondering whats going on and prying. love zephyr.bamboe forever — William (@Blitz_DotA) December 10, 2021

His brother is asking the Dota community to send him any pictures they have of or with Faraj from events and competitions over the years as everyone mourns the loss of such a joyful and passionate figure within the space.