Fnatic moves Moon to inactive Dota 2 roster

Fnatic is looking for a new mid laner ahead of The International 10 qualifiers.

The Southeast Asia titans have moved Kam “Moon” Boon Seng to the Dota 2 team’s inactive roster, the organization announced today. Moon will be allowed to “explore his options and pursue new opportunities,” likely indicating that he’s still under contract and has yet to find a new team.

While Fnatic dominated online competition during the COVID-19 pandemic, recent results have left much to be desired. The team secured the first seed and a playoff berth for the ONE Esports Singapore Major in the first season of the SEA Regional League but failed to capitalize on it with two straight series losses in the playoffs.

Fnatic then outright failed to qualify for the ongoing WePlay AniMajor, losing their spot in a tiebreaker to upstart squad Execration. That defeat also meant Fnatic fell out of the top 12 spots in the Dota Pro Circuit rankings and will need to win a last-gasp qualifier for the final regional slot to TI10.

Teammate and compatriot Ng “ChYuan” Kee Chyuan, who joined Fnatic in April in the off lane position, could revert to his usual position two. Still, Fnatic will need to look for an additional player and the rest of the SEA Regional League will likely become a hunting field for talent.