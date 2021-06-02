Valve confirms The International 10 regional qualifier dates, details new content in Dota Plus Summer 2021 Update

The return of some old features and new quests are on the way.

Valve is launching the Dota Plus Summer 2021 Update, which will include the return of High Fives and Guild Banners, along with new, seasonal treasure and quests. More importantly, Valve has also confirmed the dates for every regional qualifier for The International 10.

Following the WePlay Esports AniMajor, which will run from June 2 to 13, teams that have not locked in a spot at TI10 will compete for the final six slots at the event, one for each region. Here are all of the dates that Valve has set.

CIS and South America: June 23 to 26

North America and Southeast Asia: June 30 to July 3

China and Europe: July 7 to 10

The new quests will revolve around guilds, offering players up to 115,200 shards over the course of the season if they can complete the new content.

High Fives are making a comeback, letting players celebrate with teammates or interact with enemies with a “timely hand-to-hand salutation.” Likewise, Guild Banners are back, which will show a guild’s status and logo in the form of an in-game banner available to all guild members.

To go along with the guild updates, Valve has also pushed new guild rewards for silver, gold, and platinum tier guilds live.

Silver Three emoticons

Gold Three sprays

Platinum Three Chat Wheel drops



Summer 2021 Seasonal Treasure features new item sets for Chaos Knight, Phantom Assassin, Outworld Destroyer, Wraith King, Sven, Treant Protector, Huskar, Brewmaster, Storm Spirit, and Naga Siren. Players also have a shot at unlocking the Trod & Cheddar courier.