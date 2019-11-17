This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Fighting PandaS completed a stellar second day, winning four games and dropping zero en route to taking the second upper bracket slot in Group A. Jacky “EternaLEnVy” Mao’s squad demolished Team Unknown and EHOME, avenging their loss to EHOME on the first day of the MDL Chengdu Major.

Fighting PandaS was up first against Team Unknown. Taking a page out of TNC Predator’s book, EternaLEnVy picked up the Night Stalker carry for himself, along with an Outworld Devourer for additional late-game security. Unknown stuck to their guns, going for the support Death Prophet and a Tinker for the mid lane.

Fighting PandaS’ early game was supplemented with the roaming Mirana, and he assisted kill in every lane. It gave space to the North American squad, and It wasn’t long before Jonathan Bryle Santos De Guia’s Outworld Devourer took over the game. Bryle crushed his lane against the Tinker, and proceeded to see the game through for the PandaS.

Game two saw the PandaS pick up two ranged carries in Drow Ranger and Gyrocopter, while Unknown went all-in on strength heroes, picking up four of them. The South American team went for Alchemist and Chaos Knight to attempt to beat PandaS’ slower timing, but the plan did not come to fruition.

Once again, Unknown found themselves on the back foot early. Despite Alchemist farming well, as the hero is wont to do, the ranged duo cores from PandaS were rarely pressured. Gyrocopter even managed to solo kill the Alchemist once in the mid lane, signifying what was to come for the South American squad.

Unknown couldn’t find a proper foothold in the game. Every teamfight inevitably fell to PandaS’ favor, and the South Americans could only find supports in each trade. It wasn’t long before PandaS’ ranged cores reached their peak, and it was an easy matter for the North Americans to finish the game and stamp in their revenge match with EHOME.

Game one saw EHOME picking up Templar Assassin in the first two picks, followed by a Gyrocopter as their carry. PandaS responded with a Monkey King to counter the Templar, while also picking up a carry Juggernaut and support Magnus to empower the melee cores.

Picking Templar so early for Tang “897” Zhirui allowed PandaS to get an ideal matchup with the Monkey King, resulting in 897 dying three times in the laning stage. 897 managed to bring the game back with the hero’s farming speed and managed to stabilize the game.

PandaS were content with farming up their two melee cores with the Magnus. Monkey King and Juggernaut simply scaled so much faster than the rest of EHOME, and the teamfights started going in the North Americans’ favor. PandaS went 11 unanswered kills before EHOME meekly conceded to the overwhelming might.

EHOME went for a different strategy in game two, taking the Night Stalker carry for themselves along Zhao “XinQ” Zixing’s potent Skywrath Mage. PandaS picked up the Alchemist and Gyrocopter as their two cores.

This time, the Chinese squad fared better in the early proceedings in the side lanes. The Alchemist went relatively unpunished, however, and despite one death at 13 minutes, he managed to farm up his Radiance. It was relatively straightforward for EternaLEnVy’s team from then on, grouping up against the Alchemist and powering through to complete their clean sweep on day two.

Fighting PandaS secure their upper bracket berth, and will face Vici Gaming in the main event. Vici defeated both Alliance and Team Spirit in their Group B showing and will look to get back to winning ways after the loss of their former captain, Pan “Fade” Yi.

Team Unknown hasn’t won a single game yet in Chengdu and will need to break their losing record if they want to stay in the tournament. Unknown, along with EHOME, will start their main event run in the lower bracket best-of-one, meaning that one loss will see them immediately bow out of the first Major of the season.