TNC Predator crushes Group A at MDL Chengdu Major

TNC Predator ran roughshod over group A in the MDL Chengdu Major, winning four straight games to secure their upper bracket slot in the main event.

TNC crushed their first matchup against Team Unknown 2-0. The ESL champions went for the trusty Phantom Assassin and Magnus duo to begin their campaign, while Unknown went for big teamfight execution in Keeper of the Light and Tidehunter, while supplementing AOE damage with Gyrocopter.

TNC held nothing back. While Unknown managed to get first blood, it was the first of just four kills they were going to get for the rest of the game. After a relatively inactive laning stage owing to the Phantom Assassin and Magnus’ safe lane, Armel Paul Tabios dominated the map with his signature Kunkka, keeping the game simple for TNC’s burgeoning Kim “Gabbi” Villafuerte on Phantom Assassin.

There was no late game to be reached. Armel’s efforts secured TNC a steady foothold and allowed Gabbi to hit his timings much earlier. After an immensely bloodthirsty five minutes that featured 11 kills for the SEA squad and zilch for the South Americans, TNC closed out game one in 22 minutes.

TNC came right out of the gates in game two, picking up tried-and-tested Nightstalker carry and an Ember Spirit for Armel. Unknown went for a more secure laning setup, picking up Templar Assassin, Gyrocopter, and an offlane Death Prophet to try and counter TNC’s scary Nightstalker.

This time, Gabbi didn’t need any help. The moment the first night hit, the Nightstalker got to work, crushing the bot lane by himself and culminating in a 12-minute Aghanim’s Scepter. Unknown’s offlane was a particular disaster, their heroes combining for 13 of the 22 deaths the South Americans racked up in just 17 minutes.

TNC crushed the series in less than 40 minutes and moved on to face EHOME. The Chinese squad was made of much sterner stuff this time

Game one saw TNC going for the Nightstalker carry again along the Gyrocopter for Armel, and Zeus to supplement their damage.EHOME responded with a powerful ranged lineup with the triple cores of Drow Ranger, Invoker, and Enchantress.

The early game started relatively well for EHOME. The Chinese squad decided to put Enchantress against the Beastmaster and sent Drow to the offlane to contest the weaker Night Stalker. The smart laning decision paid off as Zhang “Faith_bian” Ruida’s Enchantress dominated the usually powerful Beastmaster, while Drow managed to have a decent laning stage.

It wasn’t long before TNC’s two superstars started to take over the game. Armel’s Gyrocopter and Gabbi’s Nightstalker might have suffered slightly in the laning stage, but their superior farming shot them to the top of the net worth charts even with Drow Ranger and two Hands of Midas on the opposite side. The SEA squad eked out every teamfight by two or three heroes, but the two cores didn’t die. In a game that lasted just over an hour, both Armel and Gabbi only had one death.

EHOME put up a good fight, managing to drag the game to an hour. Yet, while TNC’s cores continued to scale, EHOME’s were dying. The Chinese team simply couldn’t keep up with their farming speed, with the net worth lead for the SEA squad ballooning to 70,000 at the end. TNC’s damage from all five heroes was overwhelming, and EHOME couldn’t hold back the dam any longer.

TNC went for a slightly different speed in the second game, first picking the ridiculous combo of Earthshaker and Morphling. EHOME went for a more early-game oriented lineup, with Chaos Knight, a Quas-Wex Invoker and Skywrath Mage providing early damage and control.

EHOME got off to a hot start, ganking and taking down several key targets with Zhao “XinQ” Zixing’s Skywrath Mage. EHOME knew they were on a timer, for TNC had a clear and easy gameplan. It was to get the Morphling Aghanim’s Scepter.

The moment Gabbi farmed his Aghanim’s Scepter, the game was basically over. EHOME might have shown their defensive mettle in the first game, but none could stand in front of the Morphling-Earthshaker. Gabbi dominated the game from then on, swiftly getting kill after kill to a godlike spree. The game was done in almost half the time of game one, and TNC has secured their upper bracket slot in the main bracket.

TNC has clearly shown that they deserved the top spot in group A, not dropping a single game en route to their upper bracket berth. There’s still a long way to go before they can prove their championship mettle once again, but they will take a well-deserved rest before they play their next game.

EHOME will face the winner of Fighting Pandas, Jacky “EternaLEnVy” Mao’s team, and Team Unknown tomorrow for a chance to enter the upper bracket. The fallen team won’t be out of the competition but will have to enter a grueling best-of-one match in the lower bracket to keep their tournament dreams alive.