This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

After Jacky “EternaLEnVy” Mao left the lineup he created with Jingjun “Sneyking” Wu in tow, Fighting Pandas was left with an all-Canadian Dota 2 roster with just three players.

With two European recruits, the roster has taken on a decidedly more cosmopolitan look by adding Maurice “KheZu” Gutmann and Oliver “Skiter” Lepko today.

Khezu will reunite with former Heroes of Newerth teammate David “Moonmeander” Tan on the new roster.

Khezu was previously playing the offlane role for Godsent, a Swedish esports organization that only joined the Dota 2 scene in 2019. The roster has had lackluster results thus far and hasn’t made it to any Dota Pro Circuit tournaments so far this season. The former HoN pro had been a part of illustrious teams such as Team Secret but has found lesser success as of late.

Skiter started the season as Ninjas in Pyjamas’ carry. Led by legendary captain ppd, the roster’s disappointing results led to swift changes, of which Skiter was just the first.

Related: Ninjas in Pyjamas adds Daxak and Lelis to Dota 2 roster

Fighting Pandas had been one of the more consistent teams in the North American region thus far. While EternaLEnVy and Sneyking’s departure stings for the squad, the addition of an experienced offlaner in Khezu and budding talent like Skiter might bring the team to new heights.

Of the four teams that have managed to qualify for the third round of tournaments in the 2019-20 DPC, Fighting Pandas was previously the only roster to have a full North American team.

Fighting Pandas’ new-look roster will make their debut at the StarLadder ImbaTV Minor, beginning March 5.